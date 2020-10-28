Camilo Morejon car accident. Houston area man posts Facebook Live video drinking & driving minutes before fatal crash.

A Texas man posted a video of himself drinking behind the wheel on Facebook live, moments before crashing his car — killing all three of his passengers.

Camilo Morejon, 47, could be seen drinking a bottle of Corona beer while traveling in a silver Honda with his girlfriend and two others in Jersey Village, just northwest of Houston on Sunday, which the driver posted to Facebook at 7:47 a.m. local time.

In the video, Morejon, speaking in Spanish, boasted that he drives better when he drinks,Click2Houston reports, citing prosecutors.

Less than ten minutes later, Morejon crashed into a black pickup truck, killing his passengers, the report said.

Morejon and the driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries.

‘I drive better drunk’

The crash was caught on camera, according to the report, and shows Morejon speeding before the collision.

The three deceased passengers in Morejon’s vehicle were identified as Leosveyka Gonzalez, Massel Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo.

Investigators are also looking at several after-hours bars nearby that may have served Morejon alcohol and if they somehow played a role in the deadly crash.

Told Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Sean Teare via Click2Houston, ‘We believe there are probably three or four bars that are around the area we believe they were and we are in the process today of going to those locations determining which ones were contributing factors to this crash.’

‘It’s very rare that we see actions of the defendant that close in time to a horrific crash like that but it’s what happens it’s what goes on moments before lives are lost,’ Teare said.

Morejon now faces three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle, public records show.

If convicted of those charges Morejon faces 80 years behind bars.