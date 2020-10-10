Wyatt Jones Waynesville McDonald’s worker pays for mom’s food after forgetting purse, leading to fundraiser for the 16 year old teen, raising $47K.

An Ohio mother has returned the favor and then some after raising over $47,000 dollars for a 16-year-old McDonald’s employee who paid for her and her two children’s meal after forgetting her wallet at home.

Brittany Reed had just left football practice on September 22 when two of her three children started crying, prompting her to stop at her local McDonald’s in Waynesville for dinner.

‘We go through the drive through order food all three kids are now crying for one reason or the other (and) I go to pay,’ the mother shared in a Facebook post that has been shared more than 560,000 times. ‘I LEFT MY PURSE AT HOME.’

‘Welp now I wanted to cry. I look at the young man with tears in my eyes just from being stressed and annoyed and say “hun I am so sorry but I have to cancel that order I left my purse at home when we went to football tonight.”‘

Reed shared that ‘without hesitation’ the employee – identified as 16-year-old Wyatt Jones – took out his own wallet and paid for the family’s food.

‘Wyatt, do not let this world change your kind heart young man for its people like YOU that will change this world for the better!’

The mother continued: ‘I was like “Wait, no hun it’s ok I will come back through,” then he replies “no it’s totally fine, my pleasure”.’

Reed said she insisted she’d go back home so she could get cash to pay for the food, only for Jones to once again politely decline the mother’s offer.

‘I just want his parents to know how KIND & COMPASSIONATE your son was tonight! He made this stressed out momma pause for a moment and realize this is exactly what we parents are trying to do, raise great humans,’ Reed continued in her viral post. ‘Well Wyatt sir, you are an amazing human!!!’

The mother did eventually get cash and return to the chain, paying for the food and more. She shared that Wyatt struggled taking the money but she insisted.

Reed concluded: ‘Wyatt, do not let this world change your kind heart young man for its people like YOU that will change this world for the better!’

Wyatt was celebrated by his local McDonald’s and the mom, who raised more than $46,000 for the teen on a GoFundMe. Jones now hopes to buy a car.

The company held a ceremony honoring Jones, declaring October 7 ‘Wyatt Jones Day,’ WCPO reports.