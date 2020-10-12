Braxton McElhaney MAGA hat: West Jordan High School student bullied, spat on for wearing Make American Great Again. Utah school launches investigation.

Here we go again. Cellphone video has captured a Utah high school student being bullied and spat on for wearing a hat in support of President Trump.

Braxton McElhaney, a 15 year old sophomore at West Jordan High School said the confrontation happened on one of his first days back at school on September 3. The teen said he was taunted by other students and spit on because of what he was wearing a signature Make America Great Again (MAGA) red hat .

‘The two girls, they kept antagonizing me, calling me a racist, saying I look r—–ed, and calling me a white supremist, white privilege, because I was wearing my Trump hat,’ McElhaney told via KUTV.

He said two female students ripped his hat off, stomped on his glasses, threw his American flag face mask in the dumpster, and spit in his face. Braxton said he had to restrain the urge to fight back, but kept calm.



Braxton’s mother, Meshyalah McElhaney, said she can barely get through watching the video (see below).

‘Why can’t we all try to understand each other…?’

Braxton’s father, Joe McElhaney, said this confrontation is part of a bigger picture of intolerance from both sides.

Braxton himself said he knows the what some people negatively associate with a MAGA hat, but he won’t stop wearing it.

‘If they were just to like sit down and talk with someone and learn about the other side and the other parties, then they would be a lot more understanding, and less hate form one side towards another,’ Braxton said.

In a statement, Jordan School District said the situation was immediately dealt with, and law enforcement have investigated. A spokesperson for the school district said they cannot comment on the discipline the students received because it is a police matter.



The West Jordan Police Department were not immediately available to comment. Braxton’s family said criminal charges are being filed.

The full statement from the Jordan School District:

‘Jordan School District does not tolerate or condone the type of behavior seen in this video. Our schools stand for respect and inclusion where all are free to learn and work in a safe, welcoming environment without judgment.

This situation was immediately investigated with the support and involvement of law enforcement. Swift, appropriate disciplinary action was taken following district protocol.’

A follow up GoFundme campaign has as of Monday night raised $22,777 raised of a $25,000 goal

Posted Braxton’s mom, ‘My son a patriotic 15 year old was brutally bullied during his second week back and school for wearing his MAGA hat and we have received a massive outpouring of support from people asking to do something nice for him.’