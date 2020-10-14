Amy Cooper Central Park Karen faces 1 year jail over 2nd false 911 twice in which she accused black birdwatcher Christian Cooper of also assaulting her.

And it continues. Amy Cooper aka Central Park Karen, the infamous NYC white woman who called cops on a black birdwatcher in Central Park falsely accusing him of ‘threatening her life,’ has been revealed to have made a second, previously unreported 911 call in which she also falsely claimed the man had ‘tried to assault’ her prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

The development came during a virtual court hearing for the disgraced 41-year-old former investment banker, Wednesday morning in which she was arraigned on one count of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree — a charge that carries a sentence of up to one year in jail.

Amy Cooper was filmed hysterically dialing 911 on Harvard-graduate, Christian Cooper on Memorial Day, falsely claiming an ‘African American man is threatening my life’.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Cooper made a second 911 call, which was not captured on video, in which she again claimed Christian Cooper threatened her and also told dispatchers that he ‘tried to assault her.’

‘At no time did the man later identified as Christian Cooper try to assault her,’ Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said during the brief hearing according to the dailymail. ‘Using the police in a way that was both racially offensive and designed to intimidate is something that can’t be ignored.’

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

‘take responsibility for her actions’

When police arrived, Cooper reportedly admitted there had been no assault, prosecutors said.

Illuzzi-Orbon, the chief of the trial division is personally handling the prosecution of the case.

Amy Cooper’s lawyers are said to be working out a plea with Illuzzi-Orbon to avoid prison time.

Illuzzi-Orbon said Amy Cooper is prepared to ‘take responsibility for her actions’ through a program designed with the defense to ‘educate her and the community on the harm caused by such actions.’

Prosecutors agreed to adjourn for four weeks while both sides work out the arrangements for such a program.

The judge agreed to convert the charging instrument from a complaint to an information, a signal Ms. Cooper is prepared to plead guilty when her case returns to court November 17.

Illuzzi-Orbon said said she hopes ‘this process will both enlighten, heal and prevent similar harm to our community in the future.’

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. also released a statement in reference to the charges, pledging to ‘hold people who make false and racist 911 calls accountable.’

‘Amy Cooper engaged in racist criminal conduct when she falsely accused a Black man of trying to assault her in a previously unreported second call with a 911 dispatcher,’ Vance said. ‘Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the police response to Ms. Cooper’s hoax.

‘Our Office will pursue a resolution of this case which holds Ms. Cooper accountable while healing our community, restoring justice, and deterring others from perpetuating this racist practice.’