An Ohio man has surrendered to authorities following an early Monday morning shooting that led to a four year old boy being killed at a Struthers residence.

Kimonie Bryant, 22, of Youngstown, surrendered to US Marshals around 8 p.m. Monday evening. The suspect is is set for an initial Wednesday video arraignment at 1:30 p.m. WFMJ reports. He faces one count of aggravated murder and other charges.

The early morning shooting at 111 Perry Street injured four adults, two critically along with killing four-year-old Rowan Sweeney.

The adult victims were identified as Andre Stephon McCoy, Jr., 20, of Youngstown, Yarnell Green Jr., 30, of Youngstown, Cassandra Marsicola, 20, of Campbell and the boy’s mother, Alexis Schneider, 22, of Struthers.

According to police, Sweeney died at the scene in his mother’s arms.

Police say the suspect walked in through the front door of the house and began yelling and firing shots into the living room of the home.

Neighbors reported hearing five to eight shots before the suspect ran out of the home.

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said at a news conference that the suspect shouted commands or demands to the victims, and opened fire before anyone could respond. One of the male victims was reportedly shot twice in the head.

As WKBN reports, Rowan’s father attended a police conference Monday night, while the suspect was still at large.

‘Whoever did this, man, just turn yourself in,’ David Sweeney said.

Adding, ‘Just be a man, dude. Just be a man. You’re sick. You’re just sick. You took my son from me. This is my baby boy. You took him because you’re sick. You can live with that for the rest of your life, but this is my baby.’

Prior criminal history

Police indicated investigators had been looking into a second suspect. It is unclear what role the possible second suspect played in the shooting, as the victims and witnesses reportedly told police there was only one gunman, who fled the scene on foot.

During a press conference Monday night, Struthers Police Captain Daniel Mamula said Bryant had a past run-in with law enforcement WKBN27 reported.

‘Mr. Bryant does have a criminal history, however, it was held at municipal level, primarily in Trumbull County,’ Mamula said.

According to a Liberty police report from Dec. 2019, Bryant was pulled over for a broken windshield, but officers also found he didn’t have a license and had a loaded gun in the car.

Girard Municipal Court records show he was later convicted of the traffic offenses and given a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon.

Brian Marrow, Bryant’s high school football coach from Valley Christian School, said the Kimonie Bryant he knows isn’t capable of doing something like this.

‘It was a shock to me,’ Marrow told WKBN.

Marrow called Bryant a good athlete and a well-mannered kid who was fun to be around.

‘He was a nice kid, a nice, loving kid. I certainly didn’t think he was capable of doing anything of what he’s accused of,’ Marrow said.

All four adult victims told of not knowing the assailant. No known motive for Monday’s shooting is known.

Kimonie Bryant remains in custody with no bond.