Stacey Rybak dog abuse: Boynton Beach dog owner agrees to give up dog after caught beating dog on video. Investigation launched, no charges yet.

A Boynton Beach dog owner in Florida has become widely reviled after social media reacted to a man caught on video abusing, punching and hitting a dog at Intracoastal Park, Sunday morning.

The leashed dog named Adi, (short for Addison) had been walking with a man when the man stopped, punched the dog with his fist twice and then slapped the defenseless pooch again.

According to Mutty Paws Rescue, police took custody of Adi and took it over to Palm Beach Animal Care and Control. The two-year-old is a female pit bull/Labrador mix.

The owner expressed remorse and said he understood the gravity of his actions, according to police.

Boyton Beach police announced in a Facebook post that the unidentified man relinquished a 2-year-old female pit bull mix named Addison to Palm Beach County Animal Care. The man reportedly owns two other dogs, ages 11 and 13, but an animal cruelty investigator said those dogs appeared well taken care of.

Facebook users demand to know dog owner identity

Posted Liz Roehrich lead investigator with the Boynton Beach Police Department on Monday morning:

‘I will do my absolute best to pursue justice for this innocent animal,’ said Roehrich, who has served as the department’s animal cruelty investigator for 28 years reports petrescuereport. ‘We will always investigate acts of animal abuse and neglect in the city.’

In addition, Roehrich will be performing a welfare check at the man’s home to ensure the safety of his other animals.

The un-identified man reportedly surrendered his dog to authorities on Monday, a day after Stacey Rybak posted a video to Facebook showing the alleged animal abuse. Rybak told WPTV that she was walking her dog when the unleashed canine ran to her gate.

‘The dog was jumping up, wanting to come in,’ she recalled.

Rybak alleged that moments later, a man exited a vehicle, grabbed the dog by her harness, and started beating her.

‘The owner bent down and grabbed the harness and just started to beat the dog. I still have a hard time talking about it,’ she told WPTV.

Rybak said police located the suspect after one of her neighbors saw the video online and recognized the man.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday. Boyton Beach police said the dog will remain in Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control’s custody pending the outcome of their investigation.