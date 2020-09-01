Miguel Leonardo Hernandez, Orlando, Florida father drowns toddler son, Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero then returns to same spot to also kill self. Murder suicide follows ongoing domestic dispute with child’s mother.

A Florida father drowned his toddler son in a lake and then returned to the same spot and took his own life in a suspected murder-suicide.

Miguel Leonardo Hernandez, 28, and his 19-month-old son, Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero, were found dead in Lake George in southeastern Orlando late Thursday, police announced Monday.

Investigators said Hernandez, of Orlando, had an ongoing domestic dispute with the child’s mother and drowned the couple’s son, returning later Thursday to the lake, where he also drowned, WESH reports.

‘There were a lot of arguments between the couple,’ said Orlando police spokeswoman Heidi Rodriguez according to the nypost.

Hernandez was caught on video surveillance prior to drowning his son. It’s unclear how much time passed before he returned to the lake, Rodriguez said.

‘It wasn’t long after,’ she said.

Cops were sent to the lake near the Barber Park Apartments after getting a report of a suspicious incident. Firefighters also responded and the two bodies were found at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The case was turned over to homicide detectives, police said.