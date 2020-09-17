Melvin Martin Jr. Louisville, Kentucky man takes girlfriend’s body parts on 5 hour bus ride to parents’ Markham home in Illinois where a grim discovery is soon made.

Traveling by yourself sir? A Kentucky man has been arrested after taking a five-hour bus ride to visit his parents in Illinois — with suitcases stuffed with dismembered body parts of a woman believed to be his girlfriend, according to reports.

Melvin Martin Jr. recently got on a Greyhound bus in Louisville, Kentucky, with the luggage and headed to downtown Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Martin Jr.’s parents then took him — and, unwittingly, the bags concealing the dismembered body — to their home in Markham.

‘That’s even more crazy — traveling body parts,’ David Scott, who lives across the street, told CBS Chicago. ‘You see stuff like this on TV.’

Family members became suspicious after noticing Martin Jr. not unpacked the heavy bags after several days, along with asking for clothes to wear — while keeping guarding over the suit-bags. But there’s more.

Foul smell

‘There were some early reports of a foul odor coming from the bags,’ Markham Police Chief Terry White told CBS Chicago.

Come Monday morning, the family made the grisly discovery of their son’s girlfriend’s body parts after Martin Jr. having gone to the library.

‘What have you come to read today at the library sir?

‘My imminent arrest Mrs Librarian…’

‘A human body part was discovered,’ said White. ‘They immediately backed away and called police.’

Upon arresting the son at the library, police observed Martin Jr had accessed an IRS website on a library computer White said during a news conference Wednesday.

White told reporters the body part’s appeared to be those of Martin Jr.’s 31-year-old girlfriend. The couple lived together in Kentucky, where other body parts were found at a park, White said.

Other body parts discovered back in Louisville

‘With the remains we have here, we have the advantage of dental records, and then of course there is DNA,’ White told the press corps.

‘Of course her upper torso remains in Kentucky, so the level of their forensics, I’m sure, mirrors ours, so I’m quite sure that there’s going to be a positive identification about this victim.’

White said Martin appeared to be ‘remorseful’ while speaking with investigators.

He indicated that, as grotesque as it might sound, that he still wanted to be with her, at least part of her,’ White reiterated.

Authorities from the FBI, Markham and Louisville were investigating. Detectives believe the girlfriend was killed at least 30 days ago.

Martin Jr. was charged with a felony count of being a fugitive from justice. Additional charges are pending, police said with Martin scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Thursday.

It remained unclear what may have led to Martin Jr. allegedly killing the purported woman and why he carved her up before traveling with her lower body extremities…