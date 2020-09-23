Kimberly Machleit and Donald Anderson Santa Maria duo arrested after missing person found dismembered in lake at Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo, California.

Two people in California have been arrested in connection with the murder of a person whose dismembered body was found on a golf course, authorities said.

Kimberly Machleit, 35, and Donald Anderson, 37, were taken into custody on Tuesday after a dive team discovered the remains at Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo, KTLA reports.

The identity of the victim was not released, though authorities said the person had been missing for two years and was familiar with the suspects. Authorities stressed the slaying was not a random act.

‘It appears that the victim was murdered in the city of Santa Maria and dismembered before being disposed of at the golf course in December 2018,’ the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Machleit was arrested on a charge of murder with special circumstances and conspiracy, while Anderson faces a count of accessory to murder, authorities said. They are each being held on bond.

No other details were provided about the role the pair allegedly played in the death or what led to the grizzly murder.

Machleit and Anderson are being held on $2,000,000 and $1,000,000 bail respectively, authorities said. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’sOffice tip line at (805)681-4171