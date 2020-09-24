Kevin Kinard Maumelle, Arkansas man discovers 9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds state park. Second largest ever discovery at state park.

An Arkansas man visiting a state park on Labor Day discovered a 9-carat diamond that he initially thought was glass, officials said.

Kevin Kinard, 33, a bank branch manager from Maumelle, had gone along with friends to Crater of Diamonds State Park where visitors pay a fee to explore the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area when he picked up a marble-sized gem that had a rounded, dimpled shape, according to park officials on Monday.

‘It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching. I just thought it might’ve been glass,’ Kinard said according to the release.

After a few more hours, Kinard stopped by the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staffers help identify any jewels.

‘I almost didn’t have them check my finds, because I didn’t think I had found anything. My friend had hers checked, though, so I went ahead and had them check mine, too,’ he said.

‘I honestly teared up when they told me’

The sparkler turned out to be the second-largest diamond uncovered since Crater of Diamonds became a state park in 1972.

‘Mr. Kinard’s diamond is very large, with a brandy brown color. It has a rounded, dewdrop shape and a metallic shine typical of all Crater diamonds,’ said Assistant Superintendent Dru Edmonds.

Park Superintendent Caleb Howell said, ‘I always love to see the reactions and excitement of our visitors when they find large diamonds. When I met Mr. Kinard, it was immediately evident that he was shocked and speechless.’

‘I honestly teared up when they told me. I was in complete shock,’ Kinard said of the 9.07-carat diamond.

The only larger diamond found over the five decades the park has been operating was the 16.37 carat white Amarillo Starlight, discovered in August 1975.

Kinard is now is urging other park goers to have staffers there take a second look at any discoveries.

‘Have the park staff check everything, because you never know. I would have never in a million years dreamed that I had found anything. Always have them check it!’ he said.