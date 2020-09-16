Kathryn Patterson Lancaster protester held on $1m bail identified as sorority sister at $68K private college. Arrested after violent protests following fatal shooting of Ricardo Munoz at hands of police.

A 20 year old woman, accused of participating in ‘violent’ Lancaster riots in Pennsylvania following the weekend police shooting of a 27 year old Latino man with a knife and now locked up on $1 million bail — has been identified as a Kappa Delta sorority sister and an ally of a black rights organization at a well to do liberal arts private college she attends.

Kathryn ‘Kat’ Jeanne Patterson of Mercersburg was among 13 people arrested early Monday on a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges including arson, riot, vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

‘My left fist, to symbolize black power,’ the activist commented on a photo she posted on Facebook on Aug. 1, showing her marching in all black with the caption,‘BLM, all day everyday.’

Nine of them, including 20-year-old Patterson, are still being held on $1 million bail, according to court

Patterson joins a growing cast of privileged 20-somethings — including wealthy Upper East Sider Clara Kraebber — who have been arrested amid violent protests.

‘BLM, all day every day.’

Originally from the tiny town of Mercersburg, about two hours west of Lancaster, Patterson is an undergraduate at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, which charges $60,872 in annual tuition.

Patterson was identified as an ally of the college’s Black Student Union, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her legal fees.

Patterson’s Facebook page includes photos of her activism, including one from Aug. 1 with her fist raised in the air, captioned ‘BLM, all day every day.’

Friends claim Patterson was acting as a ‘medic’ during violent protests that erupted overnight Sunday following the fatal police shooting of Ricardo Munoz, who charged at cops with a knife.

‘Kat was providing medical attention to injured demonstrators and has now been wrongfully accused of crimes she could not possibly commit,’ claimed the GoFundMe page, which as of Wednesday afternoon had raised more than $47,000.

Her father, Chip Patterson told the nypost that he spoke to his daughter Tuesday night. The parent described Kat’s bail amount ‘obscene.’

‘I don’t know what happened Sunday night, we didn’t talk about that,’ he told the nypost. ‘I don’t know what she did or didn’t do. I would be shocked if she did something violent.’

Being held under false charges?

An online fundraiser has also been set up for Taylor Enterline, who was also collared while allegedly “working as a medic, running around helping those that were hurt and or tear gassed,” the page said.

‘She was then charged with guns by police along with another person from her activist group,’ the GoFundMe said. ‘She is being held under false charges that all witnesses protest against, She was denied her family lawyer and charged with a $1,000,000 bail that is a direct violation to her 8th amendment rights.’

Enterline’s mother declined to comment on her daughter’s arrest.

“I’m not comfortable at this time,” she told the nypost.

Munoz was shot and killed by a Lancaster police officer after charging at the cop with a knife in hand. The officer had been responding to a 911 call reporting Munoz’s “aggressive” behavior and that the 27-year was trying to break into his mother’s home in downtown Lancaster.

He had been awaiting trial on charges he slashed four people last year, including a teenage boy who was stabbed in the face.

The man’s mother has since decried the shooting, saying her son was mentally ill.