: About author bio at bottom of article.

Justin Savoie Louisiana man busted hiding loaded 4 inch gun inside his buttocks following police search after arrest on other charges.

Is such a thing possible? A Louisiana man has been arrested after police found a loaded gun hidden on the inside of a suspect’s buttocks during a strip search.

Justin Savoie, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to weapons charges after Golden Meadow police — who were arresting him late last year on a separate matter — discovered he’d stashed a loaded .25 caliber Titan pistol in his buttocks, The Smoking Gun reports.

Cops had taken Savoie into custody on Dec. 28, 2019, after they responded to ‘suspicious activity’ in a home he was occupying with a female acquaintance.

Cops said they discovered Savoie possessed a handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during an initial search.

Multiple other firearms were discovered in his truck at the scene, the report said.

Amazing surprise discovery awaited

But there was one more sneaky discovery yet to come…

It was while Savoie was being strip searched after his arrest and having been brought to a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, that cops found an additional surprise weapon ‘concealed in his rear end.’

‘Bingo! You win. Do not pass go. Straight to jail!’

The pistol was described as being more than four inches long with a 2.5-inch barrel. Indeed!

Savoie was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence during a District Court appearance. He received three years probation and an order to serve 90 days in the Lafourche Parish jail.

As part of the terms of his probation, he’s barred from owning or possessing firearms, visiting bars or lounges or indulging in excessive use of alcohol or illegal drugs.