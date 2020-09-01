John Yozviak & Katie Yozviak Georgia parents charged in the murder of their 12 year old daughter, Kaitlyn. Family had long history with CPS & Family Division.

How was a 12 year old girl allowed to remain amid depraved circumstances and why did two local government agencies fail to take action?

A mother and father have been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of their 12 year old daughter who was found unresponsive at the Wilkinson County family home last week, Georgia authorities announced.

John Joseph ‘Joey’ Yozviak, 38, was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged murder of his daughter, 12 year old girl, Kaitlyn Michelle Yozviak according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The father’s arrest comes days after the girl’s 37-year-old mother, Mary Kathrine ‘Katie’ Horton, was also booked.

Both parents face a count each of murder in the second degree, and cruelty to children in the second degree.

According to authorities, Horton called 911 at about 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday. She allegedly said her daughter was unresponsive. Kaitlyn Yozviak was transported to the Navicent Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. The GBI and local officials executed a search warrant at the Wilkinson County home. An autopsy determined that Kaitlyn suffered what the GBI described as ‘excessive physical pain due to medical negligence.’

Blood on their hands?

‘I was mind-blown when I saw her laying there, so that took a lot out of me knowing the child was unresponsive,’ Ivey Police Chief Untimothy Roby told via 13WMAZ.

Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler told the media outlet that the family had a lengthy history with the Division of Family and Children Services. Chandler declined to elaborate on the depth of neglect.

‘This condition of a child is the worst we’ve ever seen,’ she said.

More than 70 people attended a community vigil for Kaitlyn Yozviak on Sunday- attendees have since demanded to know why Child Protection Services & Family Division hadn’t acted to remove the girl from the family home.