: About author bio at bottom of article.

Bloomington murder suicide: Jeffrey Mumper Indiana father shoots wife, 2 adult children dead then self. Dad had been battling cancer. No known motive.

An Indiana father battling cancer killed his wife and two kids in an apparent triple murder-suicide, according to reports.

Jeffrey Mumper, 61, fatally shot his wife, Annamarie Greta Mumper, 54, daughter Emma, 26, and son Jakob, 18, before turning the gun on himself early Sunday in Bloomington, WXIN reported.

Police said a woman went to the home Sunday to pick up a friend. Upon no one answering the door, the friend who had a key entered the Hyde Park residence where she found her friend dead.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated that Jeffrey shot his family before taking his own life.

Friends said that Jeffrey had survived a bout of prostate cancer, but was now fighting pancreatic cancer, WTHR reported.

Friends of the Mumper family are devastated about this weekend’s tragedy. Bloomington PD say they haven’t found any motive for the alleged murder-suicide. “They were going through a lot. I want people to be kinder. I want people to understand this is a tragic situation.” pic.twitter.com/dbGCA9mdti — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) September 8, 2020

NEWS: Police believe Jeffrey Mumper killed his wife and children Sunday morning before taking his own life. https://t.co/0GExdqfOAk — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) September 8, 2020

Mystery motive

Emma was a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, while her younger brother was a star swimmer at Bloomington North High School, the outlet reported.

Shocked friends expressed their disbelief.

‘Even, like, thinking about it, I’m shaking,’ said Kristina Paegle.

‘I felt they were like my second parents, to be honest,’ said one friend, who identified himself as Joe T. ‘I loved his dad. I loved his mom.’

A motive for the killings has not been disclosed, but detectives continue with their investigation.