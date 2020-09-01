James Webb Far East Dallas man shoots wife, Victoria Ronack Bunton dead along with two teen children cause they were being too loud and he had a headache.

A Dallas man has confessed to killing his wife and two teen children after claiming he had a headache and they were being too loud, police said.

James Lee Webb, 57, also going by the name, James Manning, called cops an hour after fatally shooting his wife, Victoria Ronack Bunton, and her two teenage sons, ages 13 and 16, early Monday at Ash Creek Apartments in Far East Dallas, police said in an arrest warrant affidavit.

‘The complainant and the suspect, who are married, woke up together and began arguing around 10 a.m. because the suspect had a headache and the complainant and the two children were being too loud,’ the affidavit states. ‘During the argument the suspect produced a handgun and shot the complainant at least two times causing her death.’

But there’s more.

Webb then turned his weapon to the teens, killing them, before waiting an hour and contacting 911 through his emergency medical alert device and confessing to the slayings, cops said.

Tired of all three of the victims yelling

‘The suspect stated that he was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him that there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them,’ police wrote in the affidavit.

Webb, who was charged with capital murder, was booked into a Dallas County jail, where his bail had not been set as of late Monday. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney, the Dallas Morning News reports.

‘This is a horrible scene,’ Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez told reporters at a press conference. ‘This is a horrific incident. Our hearts go out to everyone who’s touched by this.’

During investigations, cops found a handgun and shell casings inside the family’s apartment.

The teens, who were not immediately identified, were brothers, a neighbor told KDFW.

‘Last time I saw [Bunton], she was getting groceries out of the car and the boys were helping her,’ neighbor Chanel Lockhart told the media outlet. ‘You would never think that [Webb] would do that. And she had a heart. She was so sweet to everybody. You’d never think that one day he would call and say he killed his kids.’

Other neighbors, meanwhile, said the family had cookouts together and that teens regularly helped Bunton around their home.

‘Feels like we were too late,’

‘I’ve been knowing them for two years, going with their mama to the grocery store, helping with groceries, getting on the school bus,’ neighbor Justice Johnson told KDFW.

It remained unclear if there had been prior instances of domestic violence at the family home.

Community activist Yaheim Israel, founder of The WatchMen nonprofit, told WLTX he’s worked in the Rosemont Apartment complex many times before – trying to help educate people about resources and their rights.