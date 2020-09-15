Jacob David Kaminsky Orlando, Florida man falls to his death from 450-foot StarFlyer ride at ICON Park. Had been doing routine check. Investigation launched.

A 21-year-old Florida amusement-park worker plummeted to his death Monday morning while performing a routine safety check on what’s billed as the world’s tallest swing ride.

Jacob David Kaminsky was about halfway up the 450-foot StarFlyer ride at ICON Park in Orlando when he fell about 50-60 feet to the bottom platform, WKMG reports.

The victim was unresponsive when crews arrived, officials said. Kaminsky was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

‘It’s a shock. {We are] saddened by it. Any time there is an injury or something of this nature, it’s extremely sad,’ told John Stine, ICON’s director of sales and marketing via WKMG.

The fatal accident was reported around 7:40 a.m. at ICON Park on International Drive.

UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 21-year-old worker who died after falling from the Orlando StarFlyer as Jacob David Kaminsky. https://t.co/oaznLDhVIQ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 14, 2020

No prior history of violations

Ride officials said they were cooperating with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and deputies in the investigation. They said their hearts and prayers go out to Kaminsky’s family and his coworkers.

‘It’s a shock and we’re saddened by it. Anytime there is an injury or something of this nature, it’s extremely sad,’ said Stine.

Ena Hillsman and her family from Augusta, Georgia, were on holiday in Orlando this week and had planned to take her son on the ride.

‘I pray the family finds some kind of comfort in the situation,’ Hillsman said via ClickOrlando.

Safety inspection records from the Florida Department of Agriculture showed no prior history of violations although officials said there was a 2018 communication deficiency involving a seat release which was later corrected.

The StarFlyer ride will be closed as authorities investigate the fatal incident.