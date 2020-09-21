Ivry Hall Chicago Golden Gloves boxer charged in the fatal shooting of fellow Alabama State University black student, Adam Dowdell Jr. Had once beaten the odds.

A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged with murdering a fellow student at Alabama State University after surrendering to authorities over the weekend.

Montgomery police say 20-year-old Ivry Hall an ASU sophomore student and Golden Gloves boxer was booked into jail Friday on a murder charge. He is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Adam Dowdell Jr. the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

Police have said that Dowdell of Alabaster was found dead Sept. 14, nearly a week after he left his dorm room with a friend to visit an ATM, only to never return. Dowdell Jr’s body was found Sept. 14 less than a quarter-mile away from campus.

Ironically Hall’s arrest follows the suspect being interviewed by ABC7Chicago in 2018 in which he discussed ‘beating the odds’ after the troubled youth graduated as valedictorian of Tilden Career Academy and was awarded a scholarship from Saint Sabina Catholic Church.

Hall in the interview acknowledged that he was the first in his family to graduate high school and go to college.

Started selling drugs at 8 years old

Told the then 18 year old who had placed with ASU, ‘I grew up on the South Side. Englewood, 64th and Laflin. My mom did a lot of moving, but that’s where I spent most of my childhood.’

Acknowledging his childhood was filled with trouble, Hall said, ‘Gang banging. I used to smoke when I was little.’

Father Michael Pfleger was a mentor to Hall since he was a boy growing up in the Englewood neighborhood.

‘It saddens me, it breaks my heart. The Ivry I know is kind-hearted, he’s faithful, dedicated young man who wanted to create a positive future for himself,’ Father Pfleger told the Chicago Tribune.

It was at Pfleger’s urging after Hall returned to Chicago last week that the 20 year old surrendered to police.

Hall has previously credited Pfleger’s guidance and a Chicago boxing group, the Crushers Club, with helping him turn away from gang life. Hall had began running with gangs as early as 8 years old and started selling drugs a year later, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. It’s unclear whether Hall had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Hall remained in custody Sunday at a Montgomery County detention facility on $250,000 bond. No known motive for the fatal shooting was immediately known.