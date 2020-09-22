Duncan Cracker Barrel man beaten by parents looking under bathroom stall of...

Douglas Lane Duncan Cracker Barrel man charged with voyeurism for looking under bathroom stall of 15 year old girl at South Carolina restaurant.

A 53 year old man has been accused of looking under a woman’s bathroom stall at a Duncan Cracker Barrel restaurant, in South Carolina Upstate according to reports.

Duncan police Chief Carl Long said a 15-year-old girl spotted Douglas Lane, 53, of North Carolina looking underneath the bathroom stall WSPA reports.

Upon the girl exiting and telling her father, the parent asked a female employee to get the ‘peeping tom’ out. Upon Lane exiting the bathroom stall and attempting to flee, the father took him to the floor. As the suspect got away, a whole group of fathers who were in town for a girls softball tournament subdued Lane until officers arrived.

Captured video & images on Sunday showed Lane — a registered sex offender and repeat ‘peeping Tom’ on the ground with a bloody face and shirt outside the restaurant WYFF4 reports.

Lane was charged with voyeurism, simple possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, Long said.

‘there was a bad guy and a lot of good guys took down the bad guy.’

A witness told WYFF4 that he was inside the restaurant and heard a commotion that sounded like a fight. He said he heard people say, ‘Get him, he’s getting away.’

He said he saw a man with a very bloody nose run outside.

The witness said he saw someone tackle him on the other side of the parking lot.

He and his son saw people hit the man. The witness said he handed off his son to his wife and went outside and took the video. He said he heard police come shortly after that.

He said his son asked him a lot of questions about what happened and he told him that ‘there was a bad guy and a lot of good guys took down the bad guy.’

A bond hearing for Lane was held Monday.

During the hearing, a court official said that Lane told authorities he didn’t realize he was in the women’s bathroom until he sat down.

History of sex offenses going back to 1984

The court official said the victim told authorities that when she sat down a man had his head under the stall looking at her.

The judge ruled that Lane must stay in South Carolina and be under home detention with a GPS monitoring device. He is expected back in court in November.

Lane is a registered sex offender in North Carolina, according to The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. Of note, the voyeur has a criminal history dating back to 1984, with at least eight convictions for peeping.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations says Lane was registered as a sex offender in 2008.

He was convicted of secretly peeping into an occupied room in 2004 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, records show. The record says the victims were 8 and 9 years old.

In 2008, records show Lane was convicted of secretly peeping into an occupied room, also in Mecklenburg County. The victim in this case was 18 years or older, records show.

The South Carolina sex offender registry says Lane was convicted of peeping, voyeurism or aggravated voyeurism in South Carolina in 1997 and failure to register in 1999.