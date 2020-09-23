Colin Patrick Dudley ex boyfriend of missing pregnant Parkland woman, Kassandra Cantrell charged w/ suspicion of murder after body found over cliff.

The former boyfriend of a missing pregnant Parkland woman has been arrested after the woman’s body was found over a cliff.

Colin Patrick Dudley, 37, was taken into custody at his home in Tacoma, Washington state without incident in which the SWAT unit was also deployed to the residence. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of murder. It was not immediately clear if bond had been set in the case.

Kassandra Cantrell, 33, went missing on the morning of Aug. 25 after she left her family’s house in Parkland. She’d been scheduled to have an ultrasound the day after she went missing.

The missing pregnant woman’s remains were found along a steep hillside along Chambers Creek Road in University Place KOMO News reports citing the sheriffs office.



The cause and manner of death was not made public pending further investigations.

Investigators targeted ex boyfriend days after pregnant woman’s disappearance

Cantrell’s mother, Marie Smith, said along with her daughter having a doctor’s appointment for her first ultrasound, had also planned to go grocery shopping, but she didn’t have any money on her and her EBT card has not been used.

The sheriff’s office said earlier this month that investigators had identified a person of interest, but they did not name that person. Investigators were seen entering and exiting the home of Cantrell’s ex-boyfriend on Sept. 1 as they searched the residence for clues.



‘It was a lot of work . . . . and we’re happy that there’s resolution for the family,’ said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer following Tuesday’s arrest. ‘But we’re also sad for the family.’

Troyer said investigators uncovered surveillance video of the suspect dropping off her white Mazda car, which was found on the other end of town near the Tacoma Dome.

Why would she just leave?

‘We are treating this as a homicide investigation until something tells us differently,’ Troyer said earlier this month. ‘She is still missing under highly suspicious circumstances.’

Cantrell’s car, a white Mazda, was found on the other end of town near the Tacoma Dome, but her mom doesn’t believe Cantrell was ever there either. ‘That is not a place that she would ever be. It’s just not, there’s no reason for her to be there. It’s not a safe area, she wouldn’t be there,’ Smith said.

Cantrell’s mother said she doesn’t believe her daughter decided to just pack up and leave.

‘She would have taken her dogs,’ Smith said. ‘If she took nothing else, she would have taken her darn dogs because they’re her babies.’

It remained unclear whether the suspect was the father of Cantrell’s unborn child and what motivated the former boyfriend in killing the expectant mother.