Kassandra Cantrell pregnant Parkland woman remains missing a week after her car is found abandoned in Tacoma. Police consider incident suspicious as concerns for whereabouts of expecting mother gather.

A pregnant Washington State woman has vanished a day before she was scheduled to have her first ultrasound. Adding to family concerns is the for the missing woman’s car to be later found abandoned near her home, according to reports.

Kassandra Cantrell, 33, was last seen on security footage around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, leaving her Parkland home in her 2014 white Mazda sedan, KCPQ reports.

Cantrell’s friends believe she was heading to go grocery shopping the day she disappeared but there was no activity on her debit or credit cards.

‘This is not normal, she wouldn’t just vanish…,’ her mom, Marie Smith, told the media outlet.

The next day, Cantrell, who is three months pregnant, missed a doctor’s appointment where she would have found out whether she was going to be having twins, according to KIRO-7.

Kassandra Cantrell went missing last Tuesday in Tacoma area. Her car was found overnight several blocks from the Tacoma Dome under i705 on E. 25th St.

Family is worried for her safety & the unborn child she’s carrying.

Watch @DeborahKIRO7 live report tonight at 6:30PM on KIRO7 pic.twitter.com/QvBuin7pG5 — KIRO 7 Jussero (@JJusseroKIRO7) August 30, 2020

3 month pregnant woman vanishes from social media & phone use

‘She wouldn’t have missed it for the world, it doesn’t make any sense for her to be gone at all,’ Smith said.

The mom-to-be also fell off the social media radar, which her family said was highly unusual.

‘She wouldn’t just go dark on all her social platforms,’ her mom said.

Her cell phone hasn’t been used since she went missing, investigators said, but it last pinged off Vashon Island.

That prompted search teams to check Point Defiance Park Sunday for any sign of her.

Authorities on Friday night found Cantrell’s vehicle not far from a highway overpass near the Tacoma Dome, about 10 miles from where she lives with her mom and stepfather — only for there to be no sign of her.

Pierce County detectives are scouring the area and asking businesses to check surveillance cameras for any sign of Cantrell or her car between Tuesday and Friday.

*UPDATE* – Shortly before midnight on Friday August 28, Tacoma Police officers located Kassandra Cantrell's white Mazda… Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Friday, August 28, 2020

Foul play?

‘This is way out of character for her so we’re worried,’ Ed Troyer, spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, told The News Tribune.

Cantrell is having a baby with a friend, and though the pregnancy was unexpected, it was a welcome surprise, her mom said.

‘When she found out she was thrilled because she wasn’t sure that she’d have a chance to have a baby and so she was really excited, she already picked out names,’ said Smith.

Cantrell is described as 5-feet-7 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department believes her disappearance is suspicious and is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911. It remained unclear if police suspected foul play?