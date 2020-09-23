‘The New York office is not Chuck’s sexual playground!’ she wrote. ‘He can’t even keep his wiener out of his hands from 9 to 5.’

The suit also alleges Hinckley regularly screamed at the first year analyst to ‘shut up,’ sharing unwelcome details about his sex life along with getting too close to her at the office during the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams, a Coast Guard veteran and Columbia grad, also names Marathon’s chief executive Ted Brandt in the complaint filed in the US Southern District of New York, claiming he ran a ‘boy’s club’ at Marathon, which had 10 men and no women on its senior leadership team the nypost reports.

The suit also describes Williams being told she needed to be ‘more ladylike.’

Other instances of alleged sexual harassment included the analyst being ‘inappropriately ogled by a supervisor’ who ‘just stared at her breasts during conversations.’ Brandt is also accused of asking Williams to ‘invite her model friends to the firm’s Christmas party,’ the suit claims.

Williams claims Hinckley regularly complained that his wife no longer had sex with him, making him a regular user of so-called “sugar daddy” sex web sites

But there’s more.