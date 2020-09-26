Anthony Richardson Bronx man arrested for delaying treatment of Jaylynn Evans COVID toddler who died at Queens hospital waiting room. What caused 3 year old Brownsville toddler to die?

A Bronx caretaker has been charged after taking a dying girl on a two-hour ride to a Queens hospital instead of a medical center less than a mile from his home, authorities said.

Jaylynn Evans, 3, had spent Wednesday night at a sleepover at her best friend’s grandfather’s Mott Haven apartment, only to collapse the following day, and shortly after die at Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in Little Neck.

Of note, at the time of the child having been brought to hospital, no obvious signs of trauma were observed.

Half an hour after having arrived at the medical center just on 5pm, Thursday afternoon, Jaylynn was pronounced dead.

It is suspected that Jaylynn’s death may have the result of COVID-19, with the toddler testing positive for the deadly virus. An autopsy is pending the nypost reports.

Family members said Jaylynn, who they described as ‘happy go lucky’ had seen her doctor about a month ago and were told, ‘everything was fine.’

On her final full day, family members told the nypost that, Jaylynn on Wednesday had seemed healthy, while sources conceded the toddler had been coughing and having a hard time staying awake while at a daycare she’d been dropped off earlier in the day.

On Thursday, a friend of the child’s grandmother, Anthony Richardson, 59, came to visit Evans Brownsville family home and suggested bringing Jaylynn and his 5-year-old daughter to his home in The Bronx to play.

With the blessing of Jaylynn’s mother, the three year old was left under the care of Richardson, who is the father of her mother’s best friend.

At some point early Thursday afternoon, while at Richardson’s Mott Haven home, Jaylynn who with another girl had been watching TV and eating snacks, suddenly fell ill and collapsed, according to the New York Daily News.

Richardson reportedly did not immediately call 911 or drive the child to Lincoln Medical Center under one mile away.

Instead, just on 2pm he loaded the children into his vehicle and drove nearly 20 miles out of the Bronx to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in Queens. Along the way, the man who according to sources is on parole for robbery stopped at a bodega to get a sandwich. The trip, authorities told NYDN, took hours.

When asked why he took Jaylynn to a hospital miles away, PIX 11 reports that Richardson told authorities he felt the nearby hospital was not as good and the child could get better service elsewhere.

Richardson was subsequently charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17. It remained unclear if the girl’s life may have been saved had she been availed immediate medical treatment. Jaylynn’s death continues to remain a mystery.

Authorities have since requested a testing of the daycare and homes that Jaylynn had been at prior to her death, asking all participants and inhabitants to self quarantine and check for COVID.