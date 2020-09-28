Donald Trump’s demoted campaign manager hospitalized after trying to harm self

Brad Parscale demoted Trump campaign manager hospitalized after trying to harm self. Questions surround digital advertising head’s credibility.

President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday after threatening to harm himself while armed with guns inside his Florida home.

Parscale’s wife, Candice called police to their Fort Lauderdale home Sunday afternoon, telling authorities her husband was suicidal and had firearms, police told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the Sun Sentinel that Parscale, who was demoted by Trump in mid-July, was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center without incident.

‘We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help,’ Dietrich said.

Parscale, who is still a senior advisor on the Trump campaign, was taken by authorities under the state’s Baker Act. The legislation enables police to detain anybody who may harm themselves or others.

Under investigation for the theft of campaign funds?

Offered, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, ‘Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,’

‘The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.’

The dailymail cited sources saying Parscale is under investigation for the theft of campaign funds. It wasn’t immediately clear if the purported investigation led to the former campaign manager’s demotion.

Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been increasingly strained before his demotion, with the president annoyed by the adverse publicity Parscale had garnered in recent months.

The final straw appeared to be a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew an unexpectedly low crowd of about 6,200 people after Parscale had bragged that more than a million people had requested tickets.

The president was said to be furious.

‘I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,’ Trump said on Facebook announcing the decision to replace Parscale.

Today, fired MAGA2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale was armed, threatening suicide and barricaded himself at his Florida home. After police were called to his home, he’s been hospitalized and committed. It’s all unraveling at the seams. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 28, 2020

Unravelling at the seams?

‘Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign’, he added.

While the Republican National Committee owned most of the campaign’s data, voter modeling and outreach tools, Parscale ran most of the micro-targeted online advertising that Trump aides believed were key in 2016, which allowed Trump to rise to national prominence, eventually winning the then presidential elections.

Parscale’s digital advertising firm was among the campaign’s most significant vendors, and some in Trump’s orbit have alleged that the former campaign manager was profiting off the president’s reelection. Parscale has repeatedly denied the claims.

The developments follow claims from Republican insiders that Parscale was not up to the job of spearheading Trump’s re-election and lacking sufficient experience beyond the digital advertising acumen he initially brought to the fore.