Barbara Rogers Cleveland woman shot dead by neighbor over dog dispute

Barbara Rogers Cleveland, Ohio woman, 68, shot dead by neighbor, 80, over ongoing dog dispute in the Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

A 68-year-old Cleveland, Ohio woman was shot to death after she tried to break up an argument her 80-year-old neighbor was having with another neighbor about their dogs, police said.

The woman has been identified as Barbara Rogers, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident happened in the 9300 block of Gorman Avenue, in the Union-Miles Park neighborhood Monday just on 5:20 p.m, WKYC reports.

A preliminary investigation indicated the 80-year-old male ‘black’ suspect was arguing with another neighbor in his yard about their dogs when the victim had sought to intervene. The 80-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun, shot her multiple times and then walked back inside his home.

Police said the woman and the suspect are also neighbors.

Police were called over day before over dispute – but no arrests

Cleveland19 reports that the shooting culminating from a long-time dispute with several people on the block over the 80 year old male suspect’s aggressive dogs.

Explained Anita Kirk who had been arguing with the dog owner, ‘Me and him was the ones going at it.’

Kirk said she’d been arguing with the man from her porch when he shot her friend, Rogers, four or five times in the chest.

‘Who deserves that?’ Kirk reiterated. But there’s more. Kirk says that same man shot at her dog the day before, but missed. Kirk said police were called, only to decline to charge the owner of the aggressive dogs. ‘He stays next door to me,’ said Kirk. ‘He shoots his gun off on the side of my house. He’s done several things and has it been reported? Yes.’ ‘Can’t walk down the street because he’d let his dogs out on you,’ added Kirk. ‘Can’t do anything. Why wasn’t it reported when he shot at my dog yesterday?’ Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says that elderly man approached him the day before. ‘He said he was sick of her, but I didn’t think he would do that. He asked me could he talk to me, I thought he was just venting you know; I was just listening to him and next thing I know, she’s dead.’

Responding police arrested the suspect without incident. The man’s name and charges have not been released.