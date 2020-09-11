Amanda Ferreira Brazil woman drowning: Woman visiting Jurumirim dam posts selfie of self on Instagram minutes before boating mishap.

An image of a Brazilian woman posting a selfie on social media during a trip to a local dam has gone viral, with the woman dying moments later following a boating mishap.

Amanda Ferreira, 44, shared the image on Instagram showing followers ‘how much of a good time’ she was having, before boarding an ill-fated boat at the Jurumirim dam in the city of Avare, in the southeastern part of the country, the Mirror reported.

Witnesses said the passengers were not wearing life jackets on the small vessel, according to Brazil’s G1. The cause of the accident has not been reported.

Reports told of the woman’s body being found near the spot of where the boat capsized.

Henrique dos Santos a sole trader rushed to the scene with his brother to help after hearing cries for help when the boat turned over.

They were not wearing life vests

‘We found the first two teenagers, who were clinging to thermal boxes, floating,’ he said. ‘Then I saw other people. They tried to get on at the same time and the jet ski turned. They were not wearing life vests.’

Ferreira was not able to stay above the surface of the water and drowned.

Lt. Carlos Prandini, a fire official, said in a statement: ‘The information on the number of people who were on the vessel is inaccurate, but they will be investigated by the Navy to reach the conclusion of the accident.’

It remained unclear what safety mandates boating vessels are required to follow, if any, and why the vessel didn’t enforce or have a policy requiring travelers to wear a life vest.