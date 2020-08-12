Florida woman trying to find Mr Right killed by Milton boyfriend

Vickie Edge Florida woman murdered by Jerry Geisler Odum after meeting on dating website just months ago. Victim was looking to find ‘Mr Right’.

A 61-year-old Florida man is alleged to have murdered his 59-year-old girlfriend inside his Milton home, Friday night.

Arrested in the murder of Vickie Edge of Okaloosa County was Jerry Geisler Odum. The morbid discovery came just months after the pair met on a dating website.

Santa Rosa County investigators declined disclosing the manner of death, with one detective telling the Pensacola News Journal she was “brutally” murdered.

Odum has since been charged with a premeditated first-degree murder charge.

Investigators have yet to discuss a possible motive for the killing.

Vickie Edge was brutally murdered last week at her boyfriend’s home in Milton, who is charged with first degree premeditated murder. Today some of her closest friends tell me about her giving spirit and red flags before her murder. I’m live @weartv at 4,5,6. pic.twitter.com/1V02atMpeu — Chorus Nylander WEAR (@CNylanderWEAR) August 11, 2020

Boyfriend planned victim’s brutal death

During questioning, Jerry Odum told detectives that Edge met him at his house just after 10 a.m. on Thursday morning. He allegedly put a blanket over her head when she arrived and told her had had a surprise for her. Authorities indicated at that point, a baseball bat may have been used.

‘Jerry stated he bought the baseball bat at the Walmart in Milton,’ an arrest affidavit noted.

Police found Edge’s body Friday evening, after concerned family members who hadn’t heard from her in days called authorities, seeking a welfare check.

Chameron Perry, who worked at the Destin-based day spa Edge owned and operated, said she seemed happy with Odum.

‘I wanted that for her so bad,’ Perry told WEAR-TV. ‘I should have seen that it was weird, that it was too fast. I just wish I would have noticed something.’

Perry said that Odum wanted to marry Edge in October wedding, and promised they would settle down in a lake house in DeFuniak Springs.

Edge’s brother, Derrick Edge, told the News Journal Vickie had met Odum through a dating website and talked about her ‘new love’ all the time. Family members hadn’t met Odum.

‘Dating sites were her weakness,’ her brother said. ‘She was always trying to find Mr. Right. The creeps she had to filter through are not worth the risk. She ignored the signs and red flags.’

Her brother added, ‘She made the wrong choice in her weakness and she died from it.’