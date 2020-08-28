Robert Baker & Tayten Baker Melrose Fl brothers beaten to death

Mom wakes up to find two sons, 12 & 14, beaten to...

Mark Wilson Jr. Melrose, Florida man beats Robert Baker and Tayten Baker Putnam County brothers to death w/ a hammer along with stabbing them. No known motive.

A 30 year old Florida man has been accused of fatally beating two young boys with a hammer along with stabbing them at a Melrose property on Tuesday.

Mark Wilson, Jr. of Melrose upon his arrest late Thursday was booked with two felony murder charges in the killing of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14 according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the brothers’ bodies were found inside a common area of the family home at Shiloh Road. A hammer and knife was located at the residence.

The children’s mother, who said she was asleep with a younger child when the incident happened, woke up to find her boys unresponsive. She called 911 immediately but the attack left both victims dead.

First Coast News reports the suspect being well known to the family. No known motive was revealed.

Wilson’s twisted agenda

The children’s father, a truck driver, was not at home at the time. Both parents are fully cooperating with police, WOKV reports.

During a Friday morning news conference, Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach confirmed that the suspect allegedly used the hammer and knife to carry out the attack.

Posted Deloach on Facebook: ‘…the sick monster responsible for Tayten and Robert’s brutal murder was arrested last night. Very quickly detectives honed in on Wilson and immediately established this individual was only a threat to those around him. Unfortunately, Robert and Tayten were the ones who suffered whatever was going through Wilson’s twisted agenda.’

State Attorney RJ Larizza said the case is worthy of the death penalty, adding that the suspect attacked the boys ‘without mercy.’

Wilson has an extensive criminal history, including property crimes and drugs, but no known charges for violent crimes until now. He remains behind bars without bail.

The boys and their parents moved into the home on Shiloh Road from Lakeland in recent weeks to be closer to relatives.