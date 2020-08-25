: About author bio at bottom of article.

Florida woman beats farting father while trying to sleep

Nicole Dozois Florida woman charged with domestic battery after beating father, Michael, after becoming incensed with the man farting while she tried to sleep.

A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly beating her father upon becoming incensed by the man’s excessive flatulence inside their home, police documents show.

Nicole Dozois, 40, was arrested at home along 130th Avenue in North Largo, near Tampa Bay, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the home just after 2am when Dozois reportedly became ‘angry’ with her father, Michael Dozois, ‘due to his flatulence’ while she was trying to sleep.

According to police, Dozois and her 59-year-old father share a bedroom inside the home. It remained unclear how the 40 year old woman came to be ‘sharing’ a room at her father’s residence.

A heated argument ensued between the pair, with the verbal altercation allegedly turning physical.

Dozois then reportedly punched her father ‘numerous times’ in the face, an affidavit says.

The attack left the victim with a bloodied left eye and scratches all over his neck.

Dozois was arrested and detained on charges of domestic battery. She was booked into the Pinellas County jail and later released on her own recognizance.

The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge and has been ordered to have no further contact with her father, the Smoking Gun reported.

But there’s more.

Dozois has previously been arrested on charges of theft and probation violations.

She was also arrested in 2018 for allegedly punching her sister in the head inside the same Largo home.

Prosecutors, however, later declined to pursue domestic battery charges against her.