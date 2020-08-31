Maskless Anchorage Alaska Walmart shopper public meltdown after being asked to leave store for refusing to wear face mask amid ongoing coronavirus.

Here we go again. A maskless Walmart shopper has been captured on video having a public meltdown, screaming about his ‘rights and liberties’ after staffers ordered him to leave the store after refusing to abide by store policy amid the ongoing coronavirus.

Footage of the heated encounter at the chain store in Anchorage, Alaska shows workers attempting to kick the man out of the store before he began to shout at them. Face masks have been mandatory at all Walmart locations since July 20, 2020.

‘Get back on your highway to hell, and get out of a godly man’s face!’ he shouts at one of them, according to a clip shared Sunday on Instagram.

The irate shopper, who was not identified, then accuses the employees of ‘taking away his rights.’

‘Are you exercising your rights as a private company to take away my rights?’ he shouts. ‘You can say you can refuse service, are you refusing my service?’

White man in Alaska has meltdown when asked to leave WalMart for not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/WqqzyHmRvZ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 30, 2020

Responds one of the workers, ‘Sir, you do not need to yell.’

‘No, I choose to yell and you cannot stop me,’ he continues to which the employee responds, ‘Okay, that’s cool. Bye.’

‘Please return to your service of Satan in your ignorant belief you are right,’ the irate shopper is heard saying.

The man then gets in the face of another one of the workers, pointing his finger as he continues his tirade.

Individual liberties vs public health safety during a pandemic

‘I have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,’ the man is heard saying. ‘My happiness is best served by standing in your face and saying you’re a fool and wrong and you have no authority over me.’

Walmart later released a statement praising their employees for their conduct during the shopper’s meltdown, McClatchy News reported.

‘It’s unfortunate that this individual chose to express their displeasure in such an inappropriate manner, but we’re proud our associates displayed patience and professionalism as they navigated this challenging situation,’ the retailer said.

The episode is the latest of incidents in which individuals have been observed lashing out at when asked to practice social distancing and adhering to face mask protocol in public settings – with most naysayers arguing their individual liberties trump public safety.