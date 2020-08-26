Krystal Lewandowski Fort Worth, Texas woman arrested in stabbing murder of daughter, Czara. Mom claims saving daughter, stabbing her in the throat & dumping body in trash.

A Fort Worth, Texas mother is accused of slashing her 4-year-old daughter’s throat and then dumping her body in a backyard trash can.

Police say they were called to a home Monday on a missing child report in the 2100 block of Hurley Avenue just before noon Monday.

Krystal Lewandowski, 34, called 911 around 11:35 a.m. to report her 4-year-old daughter, Czara Lewandowski missing, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lewandowski told the 911 operator she last saw her daughter in the backyard. During questioning from the operator, the mother said, ‘Ok, maybe I should just tell you now. Ok, so last night I was advised to slit her throat,’ according to the affidavit. She admitted to wrapping up her body and putting her in a trash can in the backyard the night before.

Once police arrived to the scene, an officer found the baby’s body in the backyard in the trash can.

The arrest affidavit states Lewandowski told investigators that she ‘saved’ her daughter and prevented something worse from happening to her NBCDFW reported.

Ofc. Buddy Calzada, a Fort Worth police spokesman, confirmed a homicide investigation was underway and the Crimes Against Children Unit was notified.

‘The reality of it is this is a very sad case, we have a child that has been murdered,’ Calzada said.

Lewandowski was arrested and charged with capital murder as her deceased daughter was younger than 10. Her bond has been set at $750,000.

Child Protection Services confirms the family having a history with the agency, having dealt with the girl a year earlier.

CPS confirmed Czara’s 18 month old brother also living at the home. The boy is not in state custody but CPS said it was making certain the child was safe and properly cared for. Medstar officials said paramedics also took the child to the hospital for an evaluation.