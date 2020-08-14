Kelsy Wallace Baton Rouge Chili’s hostess attacked over social distancing by group of outraged women who demanded being allowed to sit at same table.

A teenage hostess at a Louisiana Chili’s restaurant has told of being assaulted by three customers who were furious that she enforced a coronavirus-related seating policy.

Kelsy Wallace, 17, was beaten up by three women — in an attack that left her bleeding from the head — after they demanded being seated with a larger group of their friends at a same table at the Baton Rouge eatery on Sunday, NBC reported.

‘[Wallace] advised the group that due to social distancing requirements, the business only allowed six at a table,’ prompting the women to fly into a fit of rage, Baton Rouge police said.

‘I was kind of fighting for my life,’ the restaurant hostess said. ‘I was really scared, calling out for my mama.’

Wallace, a high school senior, later posted photos online on a GoFundme fundraiser showing a chunk of her hair had been ripped out by the throng of 13 patrons. The worker was treated at a nearby hospital, where she received stitches above her eye according to the report.

RAW VIDEO: We now have video of a hostess at Chili’s being allegedly attacked by a group of women after she told them they could not all sit together. https://t.co/At9XZvCo55 pic.twitter.com/nF65vAgC20 — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) August 12, 2020

Emotional toll

The customers — Tammy Dabney, 48, Rodneka Dabney, 27, and Erica Dabney, 46 — were arrested Thursday, according to police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Tammy Dabney faces charges of aggravated second-degree battery while Erica Dabney and Rodneka Dabney face charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Coppola said anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers helped lead to the arrests and that the investigation is ongoing.

Wallace has since maintained that she is haunted by the weekend assault & has no plans to return to her job, saying the incident ‘really has taken an emotional toll on me; not just physically, but emotionally as well.’

Chili’s has to date declined to respond to media overtures for comment.