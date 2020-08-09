: About author bio at bottom of article.

Justin Wilson Germantown, Maryland, repeat offender freed over corona concerns fatally stabs Edigio Ienzi at his home.

A Maryland inmate who was released from jail over coronavirus concerns fatally stabbed a 63-year-old man to death in late July according to reports.

Justin Wilson, 26, of Germantown, Maryland, faces a first degree murder charge for the July 23 death of Edigio Ienzi, 63, also of Germantown.

According to court records, a Montgomery County judge released Wilson, a repeat offender from jail in April, due to coronavirus concerns.

The detainee’s release followed Wilson having filed an emergency petition with the court to be released due to the ‘immediate threat posed by [the] COVID-19 pandemic,’ ABC 7 reported.

Wilson had been in Montgomery County Correctional Facility while waiting for a trial on several theft charges, in addition to rogue and vagabond charges, which are usually applied to situations where police believe the suspect was breaking into a car or was carrying burglarly tools.

MORE: The girl awoke to shouting, walked downstairs and allegedly saw Wilson tussling with her father at knifepoint. The girl ran back to her bedroom, locked her door, hid in the closet, and called 911. “The caller is whispering, advising she saw a knife and blood.” -dispatcher pic.twitter.com/mSxPwBx7q2 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

Theft discovered at victim’s home 3-4 prior to his murder

On the morning of July 23, Ienzi’s 16-year-old daughter – said she saw her father struggling with Wilson, who was holding a knife.

Ienzi died from stab wounds while at a nearby hospital later that day.

The day after his death, police said his son told them that surveillance video confirmed his suspicion that Wilson had killed his father.

The son said that he knew Wilson well and that they had met two years prior. At some point, the son had told Wilson that Ienzi was fond of gambling and that they had multiple safes within the home.

Shortly after Wilson had visited the home about three to four weeks prior to Ienzi’s death, Ienzi discovered that about 30 of his silver coins had gone missing, FOX 5 reported.

It’s unclear why Ienzi had gone back to Wilson’s home the morning of July 23.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Wilson on July 25 and he was arrested in Stafford County, Virginia, on July 28.

A judge denied Wilson bond.

Wilson had been freed from jail on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond on April 30.