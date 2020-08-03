Isidro Brito Bruno Haltom City, Fort Worth, Texas 20 year old man charged w/ capital murder in fatal stabbing of 7 year old brother, Jacob Gabriel Brito.

A Fort Worth, Texas area man is facing a capital murder charge for fatally stabbing his 7-year-old brother, police said.

The boy, Jacob Gabriel Brito, was found by police with multiple stab wounds to the chest at a home in Haltom City Saturday night circa 9.45 pm. He was rushed to a hospital but died there from his injuries, cops said in a statement Sunday.

The boy’s 20-year-old brother, Isidro Brito Bruno, was found two blocks from the family home with an apparently self-inflicted stab wound to his upper body, the dallasnews reports.

Detectives have thus far been unable to determine a motive in the slaying.

‘This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available,’ police said.

Brito Bruno, who was initially taken to a hospital for his wounds, remained held early Monday at the Tarrant County Correction Center in lieu of $250,000 bail, online records show. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

At least a dozen relatives on Sunday mourned the boy outside the family’s home, where a massive photo of Jacob holding a baseball bat was set up, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The youngster was a huge baseball fan — and also loved Spider-Man and watching toy reviews on YouTube, his brother-in-law told the media outlet.

‘Jacob was a joyful person, very caring, he loved to put other people in front of him,’ said 23-year-old Jesus Ochoa, who is married to the boy’s older sister. ‘He was very giving to anybody.’

Ochoa said the couple thought of Jacob as their own son.

Ochoa has since asked that individuals not make assumptions about what to led up to the boy’s death, the Star-Telegram reports.

‘[People] don’t really know what happened, they’re just jumping off of what they hear,’ Ochoa said.

20 year old brother previously stabbed father in his sleep

An online fundraiser set up help offset Jacob’s funeral costs has surpassed $9,300 as of Monday afternoon.

‘His tragic death left a huge impact on the family and we would like to keep the details private,’ the website reads.

Of note, Brito Bruno is scheduled to appear for a virtual hearing on Sept. 29 for a May, 2019 assault with bodily injury charge involving his father at the same home where Jacob was stabbed. At the time of that attack, the father was sleeping.

Based on comments he made and what the family told police, officers believed Brito Bruno was suffering from mental illness and took him to John Peter Smith hospital for emergency mental detention, in the assault of the father. It remained unclear what treatment was availed to the afflicted man and how the son came to be released.