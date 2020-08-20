Pinellas Co. woman leaves own child home alone while attempting to kidnap...

A Pinellas County, Florida woman has been accused of leaving her child home alone while attempting to kidnap her neighbor’s child.

Hannah Braun, 28, of St Petersburg, is alleged to have left her home at 2 a.m. on Aug. 18 in an attempt to kidnap her neighbor’s child according to detectives.

Around 2:15 in the morning, a ring doorbell camera captured Braun knocking on the door. She eventually enters the home and tries to snatch the 9-month old child from his 12-year old sister’s arms.

According to an arrest affidavit cited by WFLA, Braun opened the front door and attempted to take the child out of the neighbor’s arms. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a struggle ensued and the parent of the child was able to get away from Braun and contact authorities.

Amber, who didn’t want to give her last name, is the children’s mother.

‘She wanted this baby.’

‘She’s standing in my living room, talking about, yah, I’m just here to get the baby. I’m trying to protect the baby,’ Amber told WFLA. ‘I’m like protect the baby? Why are you in my house. ‘

But there’s more.

Moments earlier, Thelma Reynolds, who lives nearby, says Braun also entered her home and had tried taking her 1-year old grandson.

‘She wanted the baby. She said she was taking care of babies here. And that’s what she wanted,’ Reynolds told the media outlet. ‘She wanted this baby.’

A St. Petersburg Police spokeswoman says Braun lives nearby, but the victims in this case did not personally know her. She added, that a motive remained unknowns. It’s also unclear, according to the arrest report, if drugs or alcohol were factors.

Upon Braun being taken into custody, police discovered that she had left two young children home alone. While a spokeswoman wouldn’t reveal what the relationship of Braun is to the children, the arrest report indicates one of the children stated ‘she lost her mommy’ and was scared.

Police say Braun did not cooperate with police and did not provide a post Miranda statement.

Braun is currently facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary with assault or battery, child abuse, and two counts of neglect of a child without great bodily harm and remains in custody on $145,000 bond.