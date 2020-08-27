Gaige Grosskreutz West Allis, Wisconsin man, accused of chasing Kenora shooting gunman & provoking gunfire. People’s Revolution Movement activist was in possession of handgun.

Commentators on social media have accused a a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wisconsin man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm — agitating and provoking the 17 year old teen gunman accused of fatally shooting dead two men present during Tuesday night’s demonstrations in Kenosha.

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting, 26 year old man, Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, Kenosha County along with registered sex offender, Joseph Rosenbaum. Also shot and now in hospital was Gaige Paul Grosskreutz– an activist with People’s Revolution Movement, who was shown to be in possession of a handgun during Tuesday night’s provocations.

According to commentators, Rosenbaum provoked Rittenhouse, chasing after the teen and throwing objects at the 17 year old. At some point, Rittenhouse turns around shooting Rosenbaum in the head- all of which was captured on video (see below).

From there, Rittenhouse was chased by a group of BLM protesters. At some point the teen was struck, with social media saying he was kicked in the head while he was down. It’s at this point, Anthony Huber is alleged to have ran up and hit him with a skateboard, with Rittenhouse in turn fatally shooting Huber in the chest, along with a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz– an activist with People’s Revolution Movement, who had a handgun in the arm (graphic image- be warned).

A report via TMJ4 cited friends of Gaige Grosskreutz as having volunteered as a medic for Black Lives Matter protests in Milwaukee this summer. Witnesses claimed Grosskreutz on the night he was shot volunteering for BLM.

Gaige Paul Grosskreutz, the anarchist who was shot in the arm is a felon, and not allowed by law to be in possession of a firearm. pic.twitter.com/3RtIsjBZkb — One ⚪ (@Oftheone1972) August 27, 2020

Instigator?

Convoluting matters are threads on social media claiming Grosskreutz was a previously convicted felon (intoxication & unlawful possession of a gun) who was not allowed to be in possession of a weapon along with posts that the volunteer was an activist with left wing group, People’s Revolution Movement.

It remained unclear why the volunteer was carrying a gun.

Of note a change petition has called for Grosskreutz’s arrest – for attempted murder of Kyle Rittenhouse. As of Thursday morning 206 signatures had been amassed.

A GoFundme fundraiser for Grosskreutz was taken down shortly after going live Wednesday.