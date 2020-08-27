Anthony Huber Kenosha BLM protester shot dead trying to disarm teen gunman, Kyle Rittenshouse after shooting fellow demonstrator dead. Had sought to use his skateboard.

A 26 year old Wisconsin man has been identified as one of two fatal victims, shot dead at the hands of teen gunman, Kyle Rittenhouse during Tuesday nights Kenosha protests.

Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, Kenosha County was gunned down during attempts to stop the 17 year old militia gunman who had momentarily fired upon BLM protesters.

According to reports, Rittenshouse had joined ‘white’ militia men seeking to protect property after Black Lives Matter protesters caused a series of arson fires and property damage throughout the city since demonstrations broke out Sunday night following the shooting of ‘black’ man, Jacob Blake after failing to yield to police demands.

At some point gunfire erupted after demonstrators & anti demonstrators ‘engaged’, with Huber, described by loved ones as a ‘talented skateboarder’ — one of two individuals shot dead by Rittenhouse. The identity of the second fatal victim was not revealed.

This is #AnthonyHuber, one of the victims from last night’s shootings. His loved one tells us he was a super talented skater and shared this video with us. They’re honoring his memory by asking everyone to please come to Basik skate park to pay respects. #SkateForHuber #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/a5WGWGQJhL — Pari Cruz (@paricruz) August 26, 2020

A third man, a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wisconsin, was shot in the arm but his wounds were not believed to life-threatening The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Social media identified the West Allis man as Gaige Grosskreutz — who had traveled to the protests along with his ‘comrades’ with the ‘People’s Revolution Movement.’

‘He is a peaceful person,’ told a friend of Huber via cbs58. ‘He didn’t go out looking to beat people up. He’s more of a defender. And he put his life on the line for others. That’s what he did.’

Loved ones planned to skate Wednesday night and in the coming days in Anthony Huber’s memory before the 7 o’clock curfew goes into effect.

A GoFunme fundraiser for Huber’s funeral costs and a step-daughter as of Wednesday night had raised $39,214 of a $25,000 goal.