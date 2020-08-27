Joseph Rosenbaum Kenosha Wisconsin man i’d as first fatal shooting victim at hands of Kyle Rittenhouse. Video appears to show teen shooting registered sex offender in self defense.

Social media has identified a 36 year old registered sex offender as the individual who was fatally shot at the hands of teen Kenosha gunman, Kyle Rittenhouse.

Joseph Don Rosenbaum was allegedly shown on video giving chasing to the teen shooter & throwing something at him according to journalist, Andy Ngo. Rosenbaum is understood to be a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor in 2002.

Social media intimated Rittenhouse shooting Joseph ‘JoJo’ Rosenblaum in self defense after the man had given chase to him.

Posted one user, ‘Kyle Rittenhouse quickly charged with NO investigation. His lawyers need to file Civil Rights Violation. Evidence supports Rittenhouse acted in self defense. Therefore, prosecutorial misconduct for charging him appears likely.’

Posted video showed Joseph Rosenbaum appearing to try and start a confrontation with armed men. Shouts the man, ‘Shoot me, n*gga, shoot me!’

The man in the red shirt is Joseph Rosenbaum, convicted pedophile who was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse in self defense. He can be seen aggressively trying to start a confrontation with armed men. He shouts “Shoot me, n*gga, shoot me!”pic.twitter.com/CdLS4Z15pe — General Halley 🚁🌹 (@HalleyBorderCol) August 27, 2020

After the shooting Rittenhouse was chased by a group of BLM protesters. At some point the teen was struck, with social media saying he was kicked in the head while he was down. It’s at this point, Anthony Huber is alleged to have ran up and hit him with a skateboard, with Rittenhouse in turn fatally shooting Huber in the chest, along with a third man who had a handgun in the arm.