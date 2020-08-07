Francisco Cornejo robbed: Los Angeles, California man beaten & robbed of $200,000 life savings outside Chase Bank in Huntington Park. Thief remains at large.

Video has captured the moment a California man was beaten and robbed of his entire life savings of $200,000 outside a bank at a parking lot last week. To date the robber has not been identified or caught.

Francisco Cornejo withdrew the cash from a Chase Bank in Huntington Park on July 30 following the sale of his home. As Cornejo approached his car, the at-large thief grabbed the satchel containing the money, according to KTLA-TV.

The suspect fled as Cornejo fell to the ground, video filmed by a bystander showed.

‘Within 30 seconds of just getting to his car, he was grabbed, beaten, robbed, and they took everything from him,’ Cornejo’s attorney, Nathan Soleimani, told the station.

Cornejo was left with bad bruising on his hip and right arm and said his shoulder was dislocated during the scuffle.

Random act?

Soleimani said Cornejo hadn’t told anyone he was making such a large withdrawal that day.

‘We don’t have any information to insinuate that this wasn’t random, but it just seems like a very big coincidence — how exactly did whoever involved know what was going on, or how he was coming out at that exact moment?’ Soleimani said.

The assailant’s face wasn’t visible on camera, but he swiftly made off on foot wearing a black hoodie.

The Huntington Park Police Department is reportedly investigating the robbery and searching for any surveillance footage of the attack.

Cornejo is asking for help in tracking down the suspect.

‘We are just asking for people to come forward if they have any information that can lead to the arrest of the individuals who robbed and beat my client,’ his attorney said.

‘Thank God he’s alive,’ Soleimani reiterated.

‘His family is grateful he got out of it with just the injuries that he has.’

‘At the end of the day, they’re thankful for him being here.’

A representative from Chase Bank also says it is working with law enforcement.

The FBI is now involved in the search for the suspect.