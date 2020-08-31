: About author bio at bottom of article.

Alabama driver shoots pedestrian dead for taking too long to cross street

Jermiah Penn Alabama driver shoots Johnarian Allen Union Springs pedestrian dead for taking too long to cross street. Victim allegedly shot up to 8 times following confrontation.

An Alabama driver has been accused of fatally shooting a male pedestrian dead for taking too long to cross the street while in front of his car.

Jeremiah Wesley Penn, 22, upon his arrest was charged with capital murder after Johnarian Travez Allen, 29, was shot eight times in Union Springs last Thursday evening circa 7.45pm.

Penn is said to have told police Allen crossed the street too slowly after he had stopped to let him pass, WSFA reports.

Union Springs police said Penn had been on his way to buy when food when the pair got into a disagreement. The two men are not thought to have known each other ABC 3340 reported.

Penn allegedly got out of his car to confront Allen on his speed crossing the road before Allen was shot eight times, Fox reports.

Allen was found dead at the scene; Penn is said to have already fled.

He is later said to have handed himself in to law enforcement.

Posted Union Springs Police on Facebook: ‘The Union Springs Police Department responded to a fatal shooting of 29 year-old Joharian Allen on Thursday, August 28th, near Underwood Avenue and Baskin Street around 7:00 pm after a verbal altercation.

‘Jermiah Penn, 22, has been charged with Capital Murder in the death of Joharian Allen.

‘Penn later turned himself in to an off duty Sheriff Deputy Chad Faulkner.’

Penn is being held on a capital murder charge in the Bullock County Jail.

Prosecutors have not indicated if they will seek the death penalty. A person who has committed a capital murder in Alabama can be sentenced to life imprisonment instead of the death penalty.