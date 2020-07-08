Ronald Delserro Port St Lucie man shoots dead Guy Alexander Hansmann and his 11 year old daughter, Harper Hansmann over dog dispute. 82 year old neighbor declared dead following police responding to crime scene.

An 82-year-old Florida man whose dog was declared by a court to be dangerous gunned down a father and his 11-year-old girl before being shot dead in a gunfight with cops, according to a report.

The feud in Port St. Lucie between Ronald Delserro and his neighbor went back to March 4, when his bull mastiff, Toro, bit a woman who lived at the victims’ home, WPTV reported.

The incident led to a court hearing in which the animal was declared dangerous, with Delserro and his wife, Sandra Delserro, fined $505 by City of Port St. Lucie Animal Control for ‘failure to safely confine (the dog) in a fence,’ TCPalm.com reported.

‘They all came home from court and then the suspect armed himself and went to the victim’s house,’ St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a press conference following Monday’s tragic shooting.

When police arrived at the scene on SE Morningside Boulevard, they entered the home and encountered Delserro, who was armed with two pistols.

Port St. Lucie Police say the victims in Monday’s shooting on SE Morningside Blvd. were Guy Hansman, 55, and his daughter Harper Hansman, 11.

The shooter, who was found dead in Hansman’s home was Ronald Delserro, 82. ⁦@CBS12⁩ pic.twitter.com/Z1YvAiFpt3 — Al Pefley (@AlPefley) July 7, 2020

‘It’s tragic. You can’t rationalize irrational behavior.’

An officer was shot in the arm during the firefight. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

SWAT team officers found Delserro dead, according to police, though it was unclear how he died.

Also found dead were Guy Alexander Hansmann, 55, and his daughter, Harper Hansmann, 11, who had earlier called 911 moments before her death. At the time of initial reporting, the girl’s age was erroneously given as being 13.

According to police, Harper Hansman called 911 about 12:24 p.m. Monday to report that a neighbor was shooting into her home.

‘If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand,’ St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPEC. ‘A little girl calls in saying that, you know, ‘There’s someone shooting in our house. I think my parents are dead. I think my family’s dead.‘’

‘I believe this to be an intentional act of violence against these neighbors,’ Assistant Police Chief Richard DelToro said Monday. ‘It’s tragic. You can’t rationalize irrational behavior.’

A contractor said he he saw the gunman’s wife just before gunfire rang out.

‘She said, ‘I hope he didn’t do something stupid,” Ray Layfield told WPTV.

The police investigation continues.