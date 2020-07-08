Nichole Anderson Martinez, California resident & David Nelson charged w/ hate crime for defacing Black Lives Matter cause ‘we’re sick of this narrative.’

A California duo have been charged with with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime for defacing a newly painted Black Lives Matter mural outside of a courthouse, officials announced Tuesday.

Nichole Anderson, 42, was filmed by a bystander using a roller to cover part of the yellow letters with black paint on Saturday as her cohort, 53-year-old David Nelson, stood guard near the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

As Anderson painted within the lines, allowing the letters “B” and “L” to remain visible, Nelson wearing a MAGA hat told onlookers, ‘we’re sick of this narrative.’

‘The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism,’ Nelson declared. ‘It’s a lie from the media, the liberal left.’

‘I said no one wants Black Lives Matter here!’ he added. ‘That’s what I said. All Lives Matter, you punk.’

UPDATE: Nichole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, both of #Martinez, have been charged with a hate crime, vandalism, and possession of tools to commit vandalism, per the @ContraCostaDA. The couple is seen here defacing a #BlackLivesMatter street mural on July 4. pic.twitter.com/7fxrkb86Me — Cristina Rendon (@CristinaKTVU) July 7, 2020

‘We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another’

The temporary mural, which a Martinez resident received a permit for, was completed the same day the alleged vandals struck, authorities said.

‘The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country,’ Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement.

‘We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.’

Anderson and Nelson were charged with vandalism, violation of civil rights and possession of tools to commit vandalism of graffiti along with hate crime.

If convicted, both defendants face up to a year in county jail. The alleged offenses are exempt from a specific bail amount due to the current county bail schedule in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcome to a divided America.