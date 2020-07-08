Michael Lofthouse Solid8 CEO becomes most hated on social media after filmed on video going on racist rant at Asian family at Carmel Valley restaurant.

A San Francisco startup founder has been captured on viral video making racist comments to an Asian family at a Carmel Valley restaurant.

The man, identified by social media users as Solid8 founder Michael Lofthouse, shouted expletives at the family and told them to ‘go back to whatever [expletive] Asian country you’re from.’

‘Trump’s gonna f*** you,’ the tech CEO was heard saying on uploaded video

The video was taken by Jordan Chan, who was dining with her family at the Bernardus Lodge and Spa’s Lucia restaurant.

‘We were celebrating my tita’s birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us,’ she posted on Instagram.

Man in Carmel Valley, CA tells Asian family “Trump is gonna f*ck you… you f*ckers need to leave… you f*cking Asian piece of sh*t” pic.twitter.com/ZqZUKH5geY — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 6, 2020

‘My behavior was appalling, please don’t cancel culture me…’

In the video, a Lucia employee is seen telling Lofthouse that he needed to leave: ‘You do not talk to our guests like that,’ she said.

Social media identified the racist diner as Michael Lofthouse, who commented (see below image) on Chan’s Instagram post before deleting it. The incident has led to the kick in of cancel culture as social media users are calling for a boycott of Lofthouse’s cloud services company, Solid8.

Lofthouse aware that his future was on the brink conceded in an interview with ABC7 News that his ‘behavior in the video is appalling.’

‘This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments,’ Lofthouse told the media outlet. ‘I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day.’

Raymond Orosa, Chan’s uncle, told ABC7 that Lofthouse was ‘just saving face.’

‘I think he really meant what he said and what he did,’ Orosa said. ‘I don’t believe his words because his actions speak louder than the words he’s saying.’

Lofthouse’s company is based in the Bay Area. Meanwhile a British company with almost the identical name, Solid8 Consulting Ltd., has been receiving hate mail from people believing Lofthouse is the CEO of that company.

How can Michael Lofthouse be an immigrant from the UK, living in SF where there are lots of Asian-Americans, telling an Asian-Americans from here, who are not immigrants, that “Trumps gonna fKn send u back to Asia”, when your damn sister-in-law & niece are, you guessed it, Asian? pic.twitter.com/MUFkIYCSIB — Covfefe “Shecky” Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) July 8, 2020

This racist prick #MichaelLofthouse was arrested in 2016, and was sentenced to 3 yrs probation 80 hours of community service. He was also charged with domestic battery (dropped). He immigrated here from the UK in 2010….why in the fuck wasn’t he deported? Oh yeah…he’s white — Murder Hornet Marty (@Martypaul10) July 7, 2020

A divided America

‘It appears that my company, Solid8 Consulting Ltd, is being incorrectly attacked for racism and hatred,’ owner Emma Jones says in a statement on the company’s web page, adding ‘We would never condone this type of behavior.’

In her Instagram post, Chan also urged people to vote this November, connecting what happened to her and her family to a broader wave of racist and anti-Asian sentiment that has emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In California alone, over 800 anti-Asian American hate incidents have been reported over the past few months.

‘The surfacing of racists is so prevalent right now, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state like California, because Trump HIMSELF uses his position to incite racial tension and to promote aggression towards POC, foreigners, and immigrants,’ Chan wrote. ‘We need change!’

And then there were these other reflections/exposes on social media (directly above and below) that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?