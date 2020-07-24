Westwood Karen aka Los Angeles Karen becomes most hated after video shows her refusing to let black Postmates delivery man Jordan Gipson into building.

A white woman has been filmed on video refusing to let a black Postmates driver deliver food to a Los Angeles apartment resident in the Westwood district in the latest incident of a jarring verbal racist attack.

Jordan Mykel Gipson in an Instagram post said he was working for his mom when a woman stopped him from making his delivery, Tuesday night.

The woman since dubbed ‘Los Angeles Karen’ & ‘Westwood Karen’ refused to believe he was a delivery man and told the customer over the building’s intercom: ‘He’s some back guy walking around here.’

Filming Karen (a pejorative term describing a white woman accused of acting entitled, often in a racist or disruptive manner) as she blocked the doorway, Gipson says: ‘So you’re not going to let me in to deliver this food? I have the number.’

‘Don’t point that s**t at me,’ the un-identified woman retorts.

View this post on Instagram #fuckkaren A post shared by Jordan (@jordanmykelgipson) on Jul 21, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT

‘I have food I have to deliver to somebody,’ the driver responds.

‘Don’t deliver anything here, we don’t want you here. I don’t want you here, I don’t want you here at all,’ Karen says.

Gipson proceeds to press the code into the intercom to contact the person who had ordered delivery.

In turn Karen, leans in and proceeds to interrogate the resident, ‘Who are you, who is this? Who’s on the speaker. I live here in this building who is this.’

Adding, ‘I’m not letting this man in.’

The resident, speaking over the intercom, then tells Karen they were waiting for a Postmates delivery.

The woman, who seemed confused, asks the resident to confirm where they lived.

She tells the resident: ‘I’m at the entrance to your building. Can I bring your food to you? I’m at the entrance to your building.’

She then gets angry when the resident asks who she was, adding: ‘I live here, a**hole. And I pay rent here.’

The confused resident asks what she wants, only for Karen to say, ‘I’m asking you to get out of my building because you don’t live here.’

Gipson interrupts, saying: ‘I’m a black man. I’m trying to deliver. I’m working for my mom.’

The woman adds: ‘I don’t care if he’s a purple man. I don’t want him near here because I don’t know him and I don’t want people buzzing him into this building.

‘He doesn’t live here and he’s not a delivery boy. He’s not Dominoes, he’s not Pizza Hut. He’s not a delivery service.

‘He’s some back guy walking around here who has a clicker to get into any building he wants to.’

Adding: ‘You’ve got codes dude. You’ve not got a brain.’

Gipson buzzes the customer again and this is when the customer tells Gipson that he’s just going to come down and retrieve his food. The woman continues to question Gipson.

‘How old are you. 27? You’re my son’s age. You play ball? He plays basketball,’ she tells Gipson before complaining about how Gibson’s generation can’t do anything without cellphones today. The video finally concludes when Paul comes to the door to grab his ‘cold’ food.

But there’s more.

In a second video (see below), the woman berates Gipson for wearing a face cover to protect himself from coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram ‘Is this a hold up or something?’ 🤦🏾‍♂️ #fuckkaren A post shared by Jordan (@jordanmykelgipson) on Jul 21, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT

She is heard saying: ‘Is this a holdup or something? What are you wearing that green thing for?’ she asks, referring to his face covering. Adding, ‘And why is that Dodger cap black?’

Gipson posted the videos to his Instagram account, with the caption: ‘So a Karen stopped me from doing my job.’

Postmates responded to the video, tweeting: ‘Like others seeing this video, we’re completely appalled by this event that took place.

‘Postmates denounces racism and is committed to the safety of everyone using our platform. Please know we are looking into this incident and in the process of reaching out to the courier.’

And then there were these responses on social media that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?