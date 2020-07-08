: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner Seattle couple found washed up on beach by TikTok user UghHenry. Family seek to offer $10K reward in mystery murders.

Two dismembered bodies found stuffed inside a suitcase in Seattle last month have been identified as a mother-of-four and her boyfriend.

The bodies of Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin ‘Cash’ Wenner, 27, were discovered on Seattle’s Alki Beach on June 19 by teenagers making a TikTok video.

The TikTok users who found the suitcases containing the victims’ dismembered bodies alerted the authorities and posted video online.

The King County Medical Examiner determined that both Lewis and Wenner had been shot several days before their remains were found, reported KIRO7.

It remained unknown who may have shot the couple and the moments leading up to their macabre deaths. The motive for the murders remained unknown.

‘Something traumatic happened that changed my life,’ TikTok user UghHenry posted in the caption of the video.

‘We found this black suitcase. We were joking that maybe the suitcase would have money…[But] the smell was overwhelming,’ the video captions explain.

In the clip the amateur videographer is heard tell one girl: ‘Open it! It stinks, yo.’

They are heard laughing before realizing that a black bag stuffed inside the suitcase may contain something untoward.

The caption states they felt a ‘little scared’ and ‘nervous’.

The clip then cuts to another girl calling 911 and authorities arriving at the scene on the 1100 block of Alki Avenue.

‘Jessica & Cash were good -hearted people,’

The deceased couple’s families have now sought to raise money to offer as a reward for information leading to their killer’s arrest.

According to the description of a GoFundMe campaign that Lewis’ aunt, Gina Jaschke, launched this week, her niece was shot multiple times, while her long-time boyfriend, Wenner, died from a single gunshot wound to the torso on June 16.

‘Jessica & Cash were good -hearted people,’ Jaschke wrote. ‘She leaves behind 4 beautiful children. Their parents and family are heartbroken beyond words. Along with countless friends and loved ones.’

Jaschke started the online fundraiser on Monday in hopes of raising $10,000 for a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who killed Lewis and Wenner.

To date $730 has been raised.

‘She was like the most caring person,’ Jaschke told KIRO7 of her slain niece, who worked with developmentally disabled adults.

Jaschke said that Lewis and Wenner were a ‘fun-loving couple’ who had been together for eight years. The 35-year-old woman leaves behind four children.

‘They were just nice normal people,’ she added. ‘Nobody deserves what happened to them.’

Seattle police told KING5 the case remains under ‘very active investigation,’ but no arrests have been announced as of Wednesday afternoon.