Jennifer Kaye Thomasville, North Carolina woman aka Takeout Karen filmed screaming at fast food outlet, ‘We don’t wear face masks in America’ goes viral as social media demands her ouster.

Video posted on social media over the weekend reveals a heavily tattooed woman screaming at patrons at a North Carolina fast food outlet, ‘We don’t wear face masks in America’ after being reproached for failing to wear a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The video, posted by Rex Chapman (handle: @RexChapman) — which is yet the latest installment of public bad behavior in the face of science vs jawbone rhetoric of whether one ought to be made to wear face covering — had by Monday morning garnered over 4.1m views.

The woman in the video, dubbed by users as ‘North Carolina Karen takeout’ and since identified by social media users as Thomasville, Davidson County, N.C woman, Jennifer Kaye, (appearing as jennifer.kaye.77964 on Instagram) is filmed going into meltdown mode at an un-identified fast food outlet in the recent past.

Reads the post caption: ‘North Carolina, This woman refuses to wear a mask while getting takeout and causes a scene.

She screams, “We don’t cover our faces in America.” as her boyfriend comes to the rescue. She ends it all by declaring “trump 2020.” They seem delightful…’

North Carolina: This woman refuses to wear a mask while getting takeout and causes a scene. She screams, “We don’t cover our faces in America.” as her boyfriend comes to the rescue. She ends it all by declaring “trump 2020.” They seem delightful…pic.twitter.com/jhZybJ7qzQ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 11, 2020

Says the ‘exasperated’ woman remonstrating to fellow patrons, ‘We don’t wear face masks in America,’

‘They don’t control us, we’re Americans!’

As she goes to walk out, Kaye stops and faces fellow diners, saying, ‘Peace, love, harmony, Trump 2020!’

In the background someone cries out ‘bitch’, which causes Takeout Karen to re enter the establishment, screaming, ‘Did you call me a bitch?’

Screams the irate woman, ‘I’m not your bitch!’

The woman’s shirtless boyfriend, who is also covered in tattoos is forced to intervene as he drags Kaye out the venue, who is still heard screaming, ‘F*cking Democrats!’ Antifa mother f*cker, Black Lives Matter, Our Lives Matter black mother f*cker.’

A black man who Kaye has been addressing is partially seen and heard gushing in disbelief as the video cuts.

Social media demands cancel culture revenge

It wasn’t long before cancel culture set in, as social media users sought to out the woman and effectively have her ostracized over her ‘offensive’ and racist antics.

Posted one user, ‘Okay twitter identify that itch!’. Wrote another, ‘Why do all these male and female Trump supporters all look the same? And out of shape?’

Posted another, ‘Oh Lord, do you know where in NC? This is why normal, civilized people can’t go anywhere.’

While another posted, ‘This is trump’s America ….thank the Lord we only have to endure this crap for another 3 months & 3 weeks.’ along with another posting, ‘Twitter will do it’s thing and NC will have one addition to its unemployment totals by Monday.’

To date efforts to have Jennifer Kaye respond to scallywagandvagabond.com for media comment has yet to be returned.