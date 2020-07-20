Gabriel Johnson Portland ex marine identified as black man standing against ANTIFA protesters ‘none of you rep black lives’ in front of federal court house.

A Portland black man has been caught on film defying protesters as he stood in front the city’s Federal Courthouse Saturday night, carrying an American flag telling ANTIFA demonstrators that ‘none of you guys represent Black lives.’

Jorge Ventura, a reporter with the Daily Caller, captured video of Gabriel Johnson a former marine sitting outside the courthouse when demonstrators began to remove the fencing surrounding the already vandalized and spray-painted building.

Oregon’s largest city was in its second month of nightly unrest since the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Late Saturday, demonstrators broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires, police said.

Former Marine Gabriel Johnson, wearing a face mask and holding an American flag, can be heard telling protesters that he lives in Portland as they ask him to move so they can occupy the steps of the courthouse.

In turn Johnson asks protesters ‘why they are taking down the fence?’

A man with an American flag ask why the mob is ripping down the fence in front of the Federal Courthouse #Portland pic.twitter.com/XP5QZtLTRO — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 19, 2020

‘ None of you guys represent Black lives.’

‘If you stand for justice come here and stand with me, stand with me because I stand for justice,’ he man says in the video. ‘I’m not here to tear down this f—– fence, I’m not here to spray-paint.’

‘It’s going on every day,’ he continues. ‘If you don’t want to get gassed, stop! It has to stop!’

Continues the man over cries from protesters, ‘None of you guys represent Black lives.’

Ventura recorded additional video of demonstrators taking down the fencing and stacking it against the courthouse. Others can be seen using fencing and hammers to strike and damage the walls of the building.

Portland Police said protesters used the fencing to barricade doors at the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse. Some in the crowd tried to persuade them to stop, but were shouted down, police said.

Protesters lit other small garbage cans and street fires, while a bonfire was lit at the base of the ruined Elk statue, police said. A police vehicle was also vandalized.

Police declared the incident a riot and began clearing the area after protesters broke into a Portland Police Association office building and started a fire inside.

Once again the antifa “blm” crowd takes issue with the very real needs of a black man who has some strong opinions and just as much of a right to be heard as they do…it’s almost like they aren’t antiracist after all, they’re just a bunch of bomb throwing anarchist terrorists. https://t.co/pz3Ykqy2EJ — ✨🦥 Punished Elk Fountain🦌🔥 (@mahouslothjo) July 19, 2020

Holding out for peace

In a statement Saturday, Portland Police said upon responding to overnight protests some federal agencies took action ‘under their own supervision and direction.’ Portland Police said city officers arrested seven people, and one officer sustained a minor injury.

According to a report via KOIN, Johnson served 8 years in the Marines.

‘I have tremendous PTSD. So 85 flash bangs and tear gas in my apartment is very triggering, and part of that trigger and one way to stop it is to be about change,’ Johnson told via KOIN. ‘We deserve better. We deserve to be brought together.’

Johnson while clashing with protesters, did agree on some points. He opposes the use of federal law enforcement officers in Portland.

‘We shouldn’t have paramilitary forces in our streets,’ he told KOIN.

Overall the 2 sides represent a divide in the country that Johnson hopes can eventually be healed.

‘I support the city. I support the police. I support us coming together because it’s about time. It’s been 50-plus days of us being out in the street — and what’s been accomplished?’