Elyria murder suicide. Ohio father, John Nelson shoots wife, Robin & their three children dead then self, including pet dog at family home. Motive remains unknown.

An Elyria, Ohio man has shot dead his wife and three kids before turning the gun on himself in a murder suicide.

The bodies of John Nelson, 44, his spouse Robin, 35, and their three children, Gavin, 12, Brianna, 10, and Liam, six, were discovered inside their Elyria home just after 8am on Wednesday.

The family dog was also found dead at the property.

On Thursday, Elyria Police released a statement saying they had determined that John was the person who pulled the trigger inside the home. They did not disclose how they came to such a conclusion.

Cops were initially called to the Nelson family home after John failed to show for work Wednesday morning and the man’s boss became worried. It remained unclear why the employer became immediately anxious upon the father not turning up to work.

Neighbors thought they heard firecrackers going off

Officer made the grisly discovery when they arrived at the address on Willow Park Road.

Neighbors told local media that they heard loud bangs and screams just after 5pm on Tuesday evening, but did not suspect anything was wrong.

‘About 5.20pm, I heard what sounded like firecrackers going off like ‘pop pop pop pop pop,” neighbor Enetta Hubbard told News5Cleveland.

Another neighbor, Linda Bristow, also thought she heard firecrackers going off and the screaming of children.

‘Now I know why they were running around screaming,’ she told the news network.

‘They were trying to get out …’

Offered, John Nelson’s cousin, Ben Runyon via Cleveland 19 on Thursday, ‘I know they were trying to get out of this neighborhood and move out to the country somewhere and he just wanted to stay busy with the kids and keep them out of trouble so none of this is making any sense, were just lost right now,’

‘They were a typical family. They kept the three kids busy. They were in baseball and volleyball and soccer and ballet. There was two boys and a girl and the wife worked as a nurse and he worked down the road at a plastic bag factory and he lived here his entire life’.

A broken family- no known motive released

The three children attended Elyria City Schools, and the district released a statement saying that those impacted by the tragedy will be able to seek support.

“This devastating news has deeply shaken our staff and school community. On Monday, an Elyria Schools team of counselors and social workers trained in trauma and crisis care will be available for students, parents and staff who are in need of support.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Elyria – which is located southwest of Cleveland – also paid tribute to the Nelson family.

‘My heart is broken for this family in particular the children. I cannot imagine the pain those close to them must feel and we send our deepest condolences and are here to support them and any of our residents who need our help,’ Mayor Frank Whitfield stated.

Authorities have not released a motive for the murder suicide.