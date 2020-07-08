Beth Taska aka Park Ranger Karen outed as racist Bay Area, California woman who confronted Asian family during 4th of July hike, telling them they ‘can’t be in this country.

An Asian American family from California‘s East Bay have spoken out about a confrontation with a local woman while on a hike near Mt. Tam on July 4th, who repeatedly told them they ‘can’t be in this country.’

According to a report via ABC7 News, the father who chose not to reveal his identity said he and his wife and their 6-year-old son, 11-year-old daughter were coming towards the end of a 4 mile along with their dog — when they were approached by a woman who has since been identified as Beth Taska.

‘You guys are just breaking the law,’ Taska since dubbed as Park Ranger Karen is heard saying through a face covering as she notices the family of four have brought along their dog.

‘You have to turn around and go back or I’m calling the police,’ she says as her mask momentarily comes off revealing her face.

‘You can call but we have to turn back to our car…’ the mother is heard saying as the woman realizing she is being filmed covers her face and puts the mask back on.

Hiking Karen Thinks She’s A Park Ranger! “You Can’t Be In This Country!” The sense of entitlement! This Karen’s name is Beth Taska and she works as the Chief People Officer at Topa Equities in the Bay Area, California. pic.twitter.com/IdwodiZiqa — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 8, 2020

Taska then asks the family of four where their car is to which the father is heard saying, ‘she doesn’t need to know where our car is.’

‘Come on let’s go ,’ the father says to the family.

It’s at this point Taska tells the family of four, ‘You can’t be in this country.’

‘Excuse me? Can’t be in this country?’ The father is heard responding.

‘You can’t break the law,’ Taska retorts.

‘Look at your heritage and go back to where your heritage is from,’ the mother is heard saying.

‘You guys are just breaking the law,’ Taska announces once again.

‘You need to mind your own business,’ the father is heard saying.

‘Ok. Well I’ll just call the police,’ Taska says. ‘Do you want to give me your name?’

‘What? Why don’t you give your name,’ the father responds.

‘Beth.’ the woman responds.

Aware that she has been recorded all awhile, Beth Taska walks away.

According to ABC7 viewers, Taska is a former Vice President of Human Resources for Bay Area-based 24 Hour Fitness.

The outlet issued the following statement: ‘Ms. Taska is not a current employee of 24 Hour Fitness and hasn’t been for years. We are committed to creating and maintaining a company culture at 24 Hour Fitness that embraces and values diversity and inclusion. This conduct is simply unacceptable and in no way aligned with our values or the behavior that we expect from our team members.’

Up until Tuesday, Taska was employed as the Chief People Officer at Topa Equities.

Topa Equities in turn released the following statement: ‘Following an internal review of the recent incident in Marin County, we have accepted the resignation of the employee involved, effective immediately. The conduct exhibited in the video was extremely disturbing. Topa Equities does not condone racism or discrimination of any kind in any form.’

No stranger to xenophobia and hate

Taska according to ABC7 sent the media outlet a text saying she ‘deeply respects the right of all people and regrets her conversation did not illustrate this and wants to work toward unity.’ However, she also believes the video doesn’t depict what happened and that her words were muffled by the mask and that what they repeat is not what she said.

The father who is half Japanese has said he is still trying to process the recent turn of events but is no stranger to xenophobia and hate.

The father said he felt compelled to share his story to set an example, not only to his kids but for the public.

‘Use your voice and let the world know that this kind of incident occurs and they should be aware of it,’ the father explained.