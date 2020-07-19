Ayame Stamoulis Brooklyn woman charged with murder of Richard Hamlet, Bronx man in robbery gone wrong. Two male suspects involved in torture, beating murder sought.

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found on the roof of a McDonald’s in the South Bronx.

Ayame Stamoulis 18, from Brooklyn, was taken into custody Thursday evening where she was booked with the murder of Richard Hamlet who authorities say was tortured & killed earlier this week, with the man’s remains thrown from his apartment window.

A maintenance worker discovered Hamlet’s body curled up in a fetal position covered by a heavy U-haul blanket and placed in a plastic bag early Wednesday morning. Police believe the man could have been on the rooftop for several days.

Police said Stamoulis, along with two other men, broke into the victim’s apartment in what initially appears to have been a ‘burglary gone wrong’ abc7ny reports. It remained unclear how police were able to connect Stamoulis to the crime scene.

When they unexpectedly encountered Hamlet, police say the three beat him, forced him to drink a caustic liquid and choked him. Officers are seeking the two other male suspects believed to have been involved in the botched robbery and torture.

Two suspects sought, names not publicly provided

When officers arrived at the location of the fast food restaurant on 279 East 149th Street at around 6am Wednesday morning, they discovered the victim ‘unconscious and unresponsive’.

EMS responded to the scene in the Melrose neighborhood and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Hamlet’s body was wrapped in the plastic and blanket and thrown from the window onto the McDonald’s roof next door.

The other two suspects have not yet been named as the investigation continues.

Stamoulis has been charged with murder, manslaughter and gang assault, burglary and other crimes according to New York Daily News.