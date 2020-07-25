Anne Salamanca of Birmingham, Alabama aka Mika Salamanca s ocial media influencer apologizes for breaking Hawaii visitor quarantine.

Investigators with the Hawaii attorney general’s office have arrested a 20-year-old woman who was captured on video dancing in a store and dining out when she was supposed to be obeying a traveler quarantine the state mandated to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Anne Salamanca of Birmingham, Alabama arrived in Honolulu on July 6 and four days later, the Hawaii Tourism Authority learned she was out in public, in violation of the 14-day quarantine, the state said in a news release Friday.

The tourism authority informed attorney general special agents, who were shown videos of her dancing and dining.

Of note, Salamanca according to a report via KITV is also a ‘social media influencer’ in the Philippines who goes by Mika Salamanca and arrived from Manila.

In video posted on Youtbube (see below), Mika apologized over what she described as a ‘misunderstanding,’ with Salamanca claiming law enforcement came to the house where she is staying and tellng her if she had a negative COVID-19 test, she could go out.

‘She thinks she can get away with it because she’s famous…’

‘None of my investigators would convey that information, as it is incorrect,’ Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said. ‘The fact Ms. Salamanca has so many followers makes her actions that much more dangerous and concerning. The spread of misinformation can have very severe consequences during an emergency situation like we are in now.’

Salamanca was arrested and released on $2,000 bail. Not surprisingly her social media reach this weekend went into overdrive (see below).

Mika Salamanca’s friends *cough* fynestchina give out dumb bitch energy too for not holding her accountable and just letting her do whatever she wants. I didn’t know quarantine involves going out 72 hours after arriving to Oahu 😩 https://t.co/R4oi48hPuN pic.twitter.com/Zsc4Vc0Chz — sheila (@ylsmobbin) July 22, 2020